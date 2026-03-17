



India's National Quantum Mission (NQM) has marked a significant milestone with the approval of 23 academic institutions to establish quantum teaching laboratories.





This development emerged from the joint monthly meeting of Secretaries of Science Ministries, held in New Delhi on 16 March 2026. Another 100 proposals remain under evaluation, signalling robust momentum in the country's quantum technology drive.





The NQM, sanctioned with a substantial budget of ₹6,003.65 crore for the period 2023–2031, harbours ambitious goals. It seeks to engineer quantum computers boasting 50 to 1,000 qubits, alongside satellite-based secure communication systems and high-precision quantum sensors and materials. These objectives position India to leapfrog into the forefront of quantum innovation.





A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission looms on the horizon later this year, while a dedicated navigation satellite for the Indian Navy is slated for launch around May. These space endeavours underscore the intersection of quantum advancements with India's broader aerospace and defence priorities.





However, recent setbacks have tempered optimism in the space domain. Two government-commissioned satellites, EOS-9 (also known as RISAT-1B) and EOS-N1, met with failure. Designed primarily for maritime surveillance and defence applications, they were thwarted by malfunctions in their PSLV launch vehicles, which failed to insert them into intended orbits.





The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is actively refining manpower guidelines for project staff. These norms, last updated in 2020, are being aligned with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation framework to better support ongoing quantum and scientific initiatives.





The meeting, presided over by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, also turned attention to the India International Science Festival 2026. Pune has been earmarked as the proposed venue, with the Department of Biotechnology initiating groundwork on the event's framework.





Final program details and schedules for the festival remain pending, awaiting consultations with stakeholder agencies in the coming weeks. This collaborative approach reflects the government's commitment to fostering interdisciplinary scientific engagement.





The approval of quantum labs across 23 institutions not only bolsters educational infrastructure but also cultivates a skilled workforce essential for realising NQM's vision. As India navigates quantum supremacy challenges vis-à-vis global leaders like the US and China, such steps fortify its strategic technological autonomy, particularly in defence and secure communications.





Agencies







