US President Donald Trump has issued a formidable warning to Tehran, asserting that any attempts to obstruct the transit of petroleum through the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a massive military retaliation.





In a post on Truth Social, the President declared that the American response would be twenty times harder than any previous engagements, indicating a significant escalation in rhetoric regarding the vital shipping lane.





The President elaborated on the potential scope of such an operation, suggesting that the United States military would target "easily destroyable" locations. He warned that the impact of these strikes could be so devastating that it might fundamentally hinder Iran’s ability to recover as a nation, concluding his statement with the evocative phrase, "Death, Fire and Fury will reign upon them."





This hardline stance was framed by the President as a measure to protect international commerce. He specifically highlighted that ensuring stability in the region serves the interests of major global economies, including China.





Trump described the protection of the Strait as a "gift" from the United States to Beijing and other nations that rely heavily on the passage, expressing hope that the gesture would be appreciated.





Despite the heightened warnings, Trump suggested in a separate interview with CBS News that the broader military conflict has reached a decisive stage. He characterised the war as "very complete" and "pretty much over," claiming that Tehran's defensive and offensive capabilities—including its navy, air force, and communication networks—have been thoroughly dismantled.





The President further noted that while initial estimates for American involvement spanned several weeks, operations have moved at an accelerated pace. He claimed that Washington is currently "far ahead" of its projected timeline, suggesting that the conflict could reach a conclusion in the near future.





However, the Iranian leadership has strongly refuted this narrative of a swift conclusion. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a counter-statement asserting that Iran, rather than the United States, will be the entity that determines when the war officially ends. This pushback highlights the persistent volatility in the region despite American claims of military dominance.





ANI







