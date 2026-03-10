



The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has confirmed that no Indian nationals perished in a tragic projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday evening.





This update brings relief to India's vast expatriate community in the Kingdom, where over 2.6 million Indians reside, many in labour-intensive sectors.





Initial reports from Saudi authorities had suggested an Indian among the two fatalities when a military projectile—likely a misfired interceptor or errant munition—hit a compound housing workers from a maintenance and cleaning firm.





However, swift clarification from the embassy, posted on social media on Monday, dispelled fears of Indian involvement in the deaths.





Counsellor for Community Welfare, Y. Sabir, promptly visited Al-Kharj late Sunday to assess the situation firsthand. He met the sole injured Indian national, who is now receiving care at a local government hospital. The embassy emphasised its ongoing coordination with Saudi officials to ensure proper medical attention and support.





Saudi Civil Defence provided the definitive breakdown on Monday via social media: the two deceased were Bangladeshi nationals, alongside 11 other Bangladeshis among the injured. Only one Indian suffered injuries, underscoring the incident's limited scope despite its gravity. No further details on the victims' identities have been released, respecting privacy protocols.





This event unfolds against a rapidly deteriorating security landscape in the Gulf, ignited by a US-Israel joint offensive against Iran launched on 28 February. US President Donald Trump's administration has intensified pressure on Tehran over its nuclear ambitions, demanding a fresh agreement amid stalled talks. Iran's retaliatory strikes have spilled over, transforming a bilateral skirmish into a regional conflagration.





Al-Kharj, located 80 kilometres southeast of Riyadh, hosts key Saudi air bases and military infrastructure, placing it perilously close to the conflict's fringes. The projectile's origin remains under investigation—speculation points to a Houthi drone interception gone awry or an Iranian-supplied missile fragment—but Saudi officials have not commented officially beyond casualty figures.





For India, the incident highlights the vulnerabilities faced by its Gulf workforce, who remit billions annually to families back home. The Kingdom alone hosts the largest Indian diaspora in the region, with many employed in construction, services, and maintenance—precisely the sectors hit here. The embassy's rapid response exemplifies New Delhi's 'zero casualty' priority for nationals abroad.





Wide-ranging implications ripple through Indo-Saudi ties, already robust via energy imports, defence deals, and investments. Riyadh's hosting of millions of South Asian labourers underscores mutual reliance, even as Saudi Arabia bolsters its air defences against Houthi threats backed by Iran. India, maintaining neutrality in the US-Iran standoff, quietly urges de-escalation to safeguard its people and oil supplies.





The injured Indian's condition remains stable, per embassy updates, with no complications reported. Community welfare teams stand ready for repatriation or further aid if needed. Meanwhile, Indian missions across the Gulf are issuing advisories, urging expatriates to heed air raid sirens and avoid military zones.





As the US-Israel-Iran war engulfs the Gulf, with Yemen's Houthis amplifying attacks, such 'collateral' incidents risk multiplying. Tehran denies direct involvement but vows 'proportional' responses, while Gulf states fortify borders. For now, Al-Kharj's toll serves as a stark reminder: even peripheral areas are not immune.





India's Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi is monitoring developments closely, praising Saudi cooperation. This episode reinforces the value of real-time embassy networks in an era of hybrid warfare, where misfires can claim innocent lives far from frontlines.





ANI







