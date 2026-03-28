



Lucknow‑based defence‑technology start-up HoverIT has successfully conducted a test of its Divyastra MK-1 loitering munition, marking a significant step forward in India’s indigenous “killer drone” ecosystem.





The platform, developed entirely within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, is positioned as an AI‑powered long‑range loitering munition intended for both tactical and strategic strike roles.





The Divyastra MK-1 is reported to possess an operational range of around 500 km, which situates it among the longer‑range loitering munitions now being fielded by the Indian military. This range allows it to engage high‑value targets beyond the forward edge of the battle area, thereby reducing risk to manned platforms and enabling deep‑strike options without relying on conventional aircraft or missile systems.





Performance parameters indicate a warhead or payload capacity of roughly 15 kg, offering a balance between destructive effect and platform endurance. Such a payload is well‑suited for engaging light armoured vehicles, artillery systems, air‑defence nodes, and other critical infrastructure, aligning with doctrinal shifts toward “sensor‑to‑shooter” kill‑chains in the Indian Army.





HoverIT has emphasised that the Divyastra MK-1 is AI‑enabled, implying advanced autonomous navigation, target recognition, and strike‑sequence logic. The system is designed to loiter over a battle space, assess targets dynamically, and then execute precision impacts with reduced dependence on continuous human‑in‑the‑loop control, a feature that is increasingly central to modern loitering‑munition doctrine.





The platform also reportedly supports swarm operations, meaning multiple Divyastra MK-1 units can be deployed in coordinated formations to saturate defences or converge on high‑value targets. Swarm tactics can complicate enemy air‑defence planning, increase the probability of successful engagement, and reduce vulnerability to point‑defence systems, especially when combined with route‑planning and electronic‑warfare resilience features.





From an organisational perspective, the test underscores the growing role of private Indian start-ups in the country’s military‑drone landscape. HoverIT, established in 2022, has rapidly moved from concept to a battle‑relevant prototype, becoming one of the first drone companies to anchor itself within Uttar Pradesh’s defence industrial corridor and demonstrating the viability of the “Make in India” push in the loitering‑munition segment.





Operationally, the Divyastra MK-1 appears designed to integrate into the Indian Army’s evolving artillery and drone‑platoon architecture, where dedicated loitering‑munition batteries are being configured to augment traditional guns and UAV platoons.





This integration would allow infantry battalions and artillery formations to conduct autonomous reconnaissance and strike missions with minimal reliance on higher‑echelon intelligence assets, tightening the decision‑to‑kill cycle.





The successful test suggests that the Indian Armed Forces may soon have access to a domestically produced, expendable precision‑strike option that can be deployed at scale, particularly in high‑intensity limited‑war scenarios along sensitive borders.





By fielding systems like the Divyastra MK-1, India aims to blend long‑range reach, AI‑assisted targeting, and swarm capability into a cost‑effective platform that complicates an adversary’s target‑and‑defence calculus.





In strategic terms, the emergence of indigenous AI‑enabled loitering munitions such as the Divyastra MK-1 reflects a broader shift toward “algorithmic deterrence” in India’s defence posture.





The availability of low‑cost, long‑range strike drones incentivises more rapid decision‑making on the battlefield while also introducing new escalation and ethical considerations, especially in the densely populated security environment of South Asia.





Agencies







