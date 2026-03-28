



Chennai-based Dashagriva Aerospace has emerged as a promising player in India's burgeoning private space sector, announcing ambitious plans to develop High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS).





These innovative platforms, often likened to pseudo-satellites, operate in the stratosphere at altitudes between 18 and 22 kilometres, offering persistent aerial surveillance and communication capabilities far superior to traditional drones or balloons.





The company, rooted in the vibrant aerospace ecosystem of Chennai, revealed that its HAPS prototypes will undergo stratospheric trials next month, marking a significant milestone in indigenous high-altitude technology.





This development aligns with India's push towards self-reliance in defence and aerospace under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, potentially reducing dependence on foreign satellite constellations for real-time intelligence and broadband connectivity.





HAPS technology represents a hybrid between aircraft and satellites, capable of loitering for weeks or even months powered by solar energy during daylight hours and batteries at night. Dashagriva Aerospace's systems are designed for applications in border surveillance, disaster management, and telecommunications, particularly in remote terrains like the Himalayas or maritime domains around the Indian Ocean.





Stratospheric trials, slated to commence in early May 2026, will test critical parameters such as endurance, thermal resilience, and payload integration under extreme conditions of low pressure and sub-zero temperatures. The Chennai firm has collaborated with local institutions, possibly including IIT Madras or the nearby National Centre for Combustion Research and Development, to refine aerodynamics and propulsion systems.





This endeavour positions Dashagriva Aerospace alongside global pioneers like Airbus's Zephyr and Thales's Stratobus, but with a distinctly Indian flavour emphasising cost-effectiveness and adaptability to tropical climates. The platforms could integrate with DRDO's existing missile defence networks, providing real-time data relays for systems like the Akash SAM or the indigenous S-400 equivalents.





Funding for the project reportedly stems from a mix of private venture capital and government grants under the iDEX scheme, which fosters innovation in defence technologies. Industry observers note that successful trials could attract partnerships with HAL or Tata Advanced Systems, accelerating India's HAPS ecosystem.





Challenges abound, however, including regulatory hurdles from the DGCA and international airspace norms, as well as competition from established players like IdeaForge in the UAV space. Yet, Dashagriva's focus on solar-electric propulsion promises energy efficiency, potentially enabling missions lasting up to 90 days without refuelling.





The strategic implications for India are profound. In a geopolitically volatile South Asia, HAPS could enhance ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) over contested borders with China and Pakistan, offering a low-cost alternative to geostationary satellites vulnerable to anti-satellite weapons.





Economically, the venture could spawn a new industrial cluster in Tamil Nadu, leveraging the state's skilled workforce in electronics and composites manufacturing. BEL and other PSUs might supply avionics, while private firms like Adani Defence contribute to payload development.





As trials approach, all eyes will be on Dashagriva Aerospace's ability to deliver. Success here could catapult Chennai onto the global HAPS map, bolstering India's credentials in next-generation aerospace and underscoring the private sector's pivotal role in national security.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







