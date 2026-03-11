

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), a leading German submarine and naval systems manufacturer, has signed a significant Teaming Agreement with VEM Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based defence firm.

This pact marks a pivotal step in bolstering India's indigenous defence production capabilities under the 'Make in India' initiative, announced TKMS.





The agreement focuses initially on the production of a heavyweight torpedo tailored for the Indian Navy's existing submarine fleet. This collaboration aims to ensure timely upgrades and sustainment for platforms such as the Kalvari-class (Scorpene) submarines, which are already in service or nearing induction.





VEM Technologies, known for its expertise in underwater systems and defence electronics, brings local manufacturing prowess to the table.





Headquartered in Hyderabad, the firm has previously contributed to projects involving sonars, periscopes, and other submarine subsystems, making it a strategic partner for TKMS.

TKMS, renowned for its advanced SeaHake heavyweight torpedoes, will transfer critical technology to enable joint production.





The SeaHake series is celebrated for its long range, wire-guided precision, and multi-target capabilities, which could enhance the lethality of Indian submarines in the Indian Ocean region.





This move aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence, particularly in niche areas like underwater warfare. The Indian Navy operates a mix of ageing assets, including Sindhughosh and Shishumar classes, which stand to benefit from modernised armaments without full-scale foreign imports.





Future prospects under the agreement appear promising. TKMS has indicated that deeper cooperation could extend to upcoming torpedo programmes, potentially including next-generation lightweight or variable-speed variants for surface ships and smaller submarines.





The partnership comes at a crucial juncture amid escalating maritime tensions in the Indo-Pacific. With China's expanding submarine fleet and Pakistan's submarine modernisation efforts, India seeks to maintain qualitative superiority through indigenous production and technology absorption.





Production is slated to occur at VEM's facilities in Hyderabad, leveraging the city's emergence as a defence manufacturing hub. This site already hosts capabilities for precision engineering and testing, reducing dependency on overseas supply chains.





Offset obligations under previous TKMS-India deals, such as the P-75 submarine project, may further incentivise this collaboration. Localisation of torpedo production could fulfil these requirements while creating high-skill jobs in Telangana.





Industry observers note that this Teaming Agreement exemplifies the growing Indo-German defence ties. Recent high-level visits and joint exercises underscore Berlin's commitment to New Delhi's strategic autonomy in naval capabilities.





Challenges remain, including the need for seamless technology transfer and integration with Indian Navy standards. Rigorous trials will be essential to certify the torpedoes for operational deployment.





The deal promises substantial benefits. Joint production could lower lifecycle costs for the Navy while positioning VEM as a contender in global export markets for underwater weapons.





This development also signals TKMS's confidence in India's defence ecosystem. Amid global supply chain disruptions, localising production mitigates risks and ensures reliable spares for India's 16-submarine fleet, with more planned under Project P-75I.





Stakeholders anticipate the first prototypes within 18-24 months, pending regulatory approvals from the Ministry of Defence. Successful execution could pave the way for VEM-TKMS ventures in air-independent propulsion systems or unmanned underwater vehicles.





This Teaming Agreement not only fortifies India's submarine warfare posture but also exemplifies collaborative indigenisation, blending German engineering excellence with Indian manufacturing innovation.





