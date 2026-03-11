



Bharat Forge, a leading Indian engineering conglomerate, and France-based Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS have jointly inaugurated a state-of-the-art machining facility dedicated to landing gear components in Pune, reported ET News.





This milestone development underscores India's growing prowess in aerospace manufacturing and aligns with the nation's push towards self-reliance in defence and aviation sectors.





The facility, located in Pune's industrial hub, represents a strategic partnership aimed at producing high-precision components for aircraft landing gear systems.





Bharat Forge, renowned for its expertise in forging and machining, brings decades of experience in heavy engineering, while Liebherr-Aerospace, a global leader in aerospace equipment, contributes advanced technological know-how from its extensive portfolio in landing gear and actuation systems.





Inaugurated on a crisp March morning in 2026, the event drew key dignitaries from both companies, including executives from Bharat Forge's aerospace division and Liebherr's international leadership.





Speeches highlighted the synergy between Indian manufacturing capabilities and European precision engineering, positioning the venture as a cornerstone of Indo-French industrial collaboration.





Pune was selected for its robust ecosystem of skilled labour, proximity to major aerospace hubs like those of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and excellent logistics infrastructure. The region already hosts several defence and aviation suppliers, making it an ideal base for scaling production to meet global demands.





The machining facility boasts cutting-edge CNC machines, automated quality control systems, and advanced metrology tools imported from Liebherr's European plants. These enable the production of critical components such as shock struts, pistons, and torque links, which must withstand extreme stresses during aircraft take-offs and landings.





This joint venture is a direct outcome of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to bolster indigenous manufacturing for defence and aerospace.





Bharat Forge has previously supplied components for military aircraft and helicopters, and this facility will further integrate it into global supply chains for commercial aviation giants like Airbus and Boeing.





Liebherr-Aerospace, headquartered in France with operations worldwide, selected Bharat Forge as a partner after rigorous evaluations of its facilities and capabilities.





The company already collaborates with Indian entities on projects like the Airbus A320neo, and this new plant will enhance local content in landing gear assemblies, reducing import dependencies.





Production at the facility is slated to commence within months, with an initial focus on components for narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. Capacity is designed to scale up to meet export demands, potentially serving international OEMs and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) providers.





The inauguration aligns with recent geopolitical shifts strengthening India-France ties, including defence pacts like the Rafale deal and joint ventures in submarines. French President Emmanuel Macron's emphasis on strategic autonomy in Europe mirrors India's indigenisation goals, fostering mutual investments in high-tech manufacturing.





Economically, the facility is expected to create over 200 direct jobs in Pune, specialising in precision machining and aerospace quality assurance. Indirect employment in ancillary sectors like tooling and logistics could push this figure higher, contributing to Maharashtra's industrial growth.





Bharat Forge's Chairman, Baba Kalyani, described the partnership as a 'game-changer' for India's aerospace ambitions, noting that it positions the company to bid for major contracts under the Defence Production Policy. Liebherr executives echoed this, praising India's engineering talent and cost efficiencies.





Technologically, the plant incorporates Industry 4.0 principles, including IoT-enabled monitoring and AI-driven predictive maintenance. This ensures defect rates below 0.1 per cent, meeting stringent certifications like AS9100D, the aerospace industry's gold standard.





Challenges ahead include navigating supply chain volatilities for raw materials like titanium alloys and securing export approvals from bodies like the DGCA and EASA. However, both partners are optimistic, leveraging their global networks to mitigate risks.





This development bolsters India's credentials in the global aerospace market, projected to grow at 8 per cent annually through 2030. Facilities like this will support upcoming programs such as HAL's TEJAS MK-2 and ISRO's Gaganyaan, where reliable landing gear is paramount.





In the broader context, the Pune facility exemplifies how private sector players like Bharat Forge are filling gaps left by public sector undertakings. It also signals to global majors that India is ready for high-value manufacturing, potentially attracting further FDI.





ET News (With Agency Inputs)







