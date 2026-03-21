



The Indian Air Force has issued a Request for Information for procuring advanced 9mm pistols exclusively for its elite Garud Special Forces.





This tender underscores the force's commitment to equipping its commando units with modern secondary weapons that complement existing assault rifles and specialised small arms. The RFI, accessible via official channels, invites vendors to showcase their capabilities in meeting stringent operational demands.





Vendors have until 20 April 2026, at 1200 Hrs, to submit their responses. This deadline ensures a structured evaluation process under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, with a strong emphasis on indigenous content to bolster self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Only Original Equipment Manufacturers, authorised vendors, or government-sponsored export agencies qualify to participate, narrowing the field to credible suppliers.





These pistols will serve as reliable sidearms for Garud personnel engaged in diverse operations, from counter-terrorism to high-altitude missions. The design prioritises modularity, allowing seamless upgrades to optics, grips, or barrels without altering the core structure. This future-proof approach aligns with evolving tactical needs in special forces warfare.





Environmental resilience forms a cornerstone of the requirements. The pistols must function flawlessly in temperatures from -10°C to +50°C and endure 90% humidity at 30°C, ensuring dependability in India's varied terrains, from deserts to monsoons. A robust service life of at least 15 years, paired with a barrel endurance of either 15 years or 25,000 rounds, guarantees long-term value for the IAF.





Sighting systems demand tritium-equipped front and rear sights for effective day and night operations, enhancing accuracy in low-light scenarios. A modular optic system mounts at the 12 o'clock position, while the 6 o'clock rail supports tactical lights or lasers, enabling versatile configurations for close-quarters battle.





The RFI specifies a comprehensive accessories suite, including suppressors for stealth operations, high-capacity 17-round and 30-round magazines for sustained engagements, and tactical lights with IR/dual lasers. Micro reflex aiming devices further refine precision, making the pistol a versatile tool for Garud operatives.





Post-submission, a Technical Evaluation Committee will scrutinise responses for compliance. Shortlisted entries proceed to rigorous "No Cost No Commitment" field trials lasting 3–4 months across India's climatic extremes, simulating real-world stresses like dust, rain, and altitude.





Final selection hinges on staff evaluations and cost competitiveness, with the contract awarded to the lowest bidder (L1) among trial-qualified vendors. This L1 methodology ensures fiscal prudence while upholding quality standards.





This procurement reflects the IAF's broader push towards indigenous defence capabilities, potentially opening doors for Indian firms like those linked to DRDO or private players in small arms manufacturing. It also signals heightened readiness for Garud units amid regional security challenges.





Success here could set precedents for future special forces acquisitions, integrating advanced features like suppressor compatibility and modular rails into standard IAF inventory.





Indian Army Tender







