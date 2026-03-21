Holographic reflex sight designed by Instruments Research & Development Establishment, DRDO





The Indian Army has recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of approximately 15,000 Holographic Reflex Sights, marking a significant step towards modernising its small arms capabilities.





This initiative seeks to enhance target acquisition speeds and accuracy for infantry units, addressing the demands of contemporary combat scenarios where rapid engagement is paramount.





Holographic reflex sights represent an advanced optical technology that projects a holographic reticle onto a heads-up display, offering distinct advantages over traditional red dot sights.





Unlike simple LED-based dots, these sights utilise laser-etched holograms, enabling faster target alignment, reduced parallax errors, and superior performance in high-stress environments. Their design typically incorporates a wide field of view with 1x magnification, facilitating instinctive aiming even under movement.





The RFI emphasises compatibility with existing weapon platforms within the Indian Army's inventory, including the AK series assault rifles, SIG SWAT 551, and H&K MP5 submachine guns. A critical requirement is seamless integration with NATO-standard Picatinny rails, ensuring quick detachment and attachment across diverse small arms. This universality minimises logistical burdens while maximising operational flexibility in joint operations or multi-platform deployments.





Key performance specifications outlined in the RFI include a lightweight construction of around 350 grams per unit, making them suitable for prolonged field use without compromising soldier mobility. Ruggedness is paramount, with demands for all-weather resilience, including water and moisture-proofing to withstand extreme conditions prevalent in India's diverse terrains—from Himalayan borders to desert frontiers.





Night vision compatibility stands as another cornerstone, requiring the sights to function effectively with image intensifiers and thermal devices. This feature is vital for low-light operations, a frequent necessity in counter-insurgency and border patrols. The holograph technology inherently supports such pairings by minimising bloom and flare issues common in competing systems.





Durability testing criteria will likely mirror MIL-STD-810 standards, encompassing shock resistance, temperature extremes from -40°C to +55°C, and submersion up to one metre. Battery life expectations hover around 10,000 to 50,000 hours on standard CR123A cells, with provisions for quick-change mechanisms to prevent mission downtime. Unlimited eye relief further enhances usability, allowing soldiers to maintain situational awareness without precise cheek weld.





This procurement aligns seamlessly with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" in Defence campaign, prioritising indigenous manufacturing to bolster self-reliance. The RFI process actively solicits participation from Indian firms, potentially including private sector players like Tata Advanced Systems or Bharat Electronics Limited, alongside DRDO-linked entities. Such involvement could spur technology transfer, local R&D, and job creation within the defence ecosystem.





The RFI serves as a precursor to the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage, where detailed vendor evaluations and prototypes will be scrutinised. It gathers critical data on off-the-shelf solutions, custom developments, and cost structures, enabling the Army to refine requirements. Timelines may span 12-18 months before trials, with bulk production targeted for frontline units by 2028.





Financially, the programme's scale—15,000 units—positions it as a multi-billion-rupee opportunity, though exact budgets remain undisclosed pending RFP. Indigenisation mandates could cap foreign content at 30-50 per cent, incentivising joint ventures with global leaders like EOTech or Holosun, whose holographic sights already dominate NATO inventories.





Strategically, equipping assault rifles and SMGs with these sights will elevate close-quarters battle (CQB) proficiency, particularly against agile threats in urban or forested settings. For AK platforms, still a backbone of Indian infantry, this upgrade bridges generational gaps, matching capabilities of Western forces. Integration with ongoing modernisation like the Uttam Rifle or SIG716 procurement amplifies overall lethality.





The Indian Army's RFI for holographic reflex sights underscores a pragmatic push towards precision firepower rooted in self-reliance. By leveraging cutting-edge optics, it positions Indian troops for superiority in tomorrow's battlefields.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







