



The escalating conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States has triggered severe disruptions to global shipping routes in West Asia, now entering its second day of intense exchanges.





Indian authorities have issued urgent directives to all Indian-flagged vessels to remain anchored at sea and steer clear of regional ports, amid fears of further retaliatory strikes.





A joint US-Israel military operation reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Tehran to launch missile and drone attacks on US bases and allies across the Gulf, including in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan. President Donald Trump has vowed continued "pinpoint" bombings in Iran until objectives are met, raising the stakes for maritime security in one of the world's busiest choke-points.





The Indian government is closely monitoring approximately 25 Indian vessels in the Persian Gulf region, in coordination with the Indian Navy. Officials have explicitly warned ships against attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway handling about 20% of global oil trade, which the Iranian Navy has declared closed to all traffic.





Major shipping firms have swiftly responded to the crisis. DP World has temporarily suspended operations at Dubai's Jebel Ali port, the GCC's largest container facility, as a precautionary measure following reports of fires from intercepted missiles. This halt underscores the ripple effects on commercial hubs previously seen as stable amid the turmoil.





MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has halted all bookings for cargo destined worldwide to the Middle East region until further notice. Similarly, Maersk announced re-routing of its Middle East-India to Mediterranean and East Coast US services around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, suspending all crossings through the Strait of Hormuz.





Container giant CMA CGM has instructed vessels inside the Gulf or en route to seek shelter immediately, while suspending passage through the Suez Canal and opting for the longer Cape route. These diversions are expected to cause significant delays, higher costs, and supply chain bottlenecks for global trade.





India's domestic ports are stepping in by offering extra berthing space for stranded cargo unable to reach West Asian destinations due to the conflict.





The Directorate General of Shipping has urged Indian seafarers on foreign-flagged vessels to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant, and avoid unnecessary shore movements in Iranian waters or the Strait.





This maritime stand-off threatens energy security worldwide, with around 150 oil tankers already idling in open waters to evade the Hormuz blockade. As Iran signals potential prolonged closure of the strait in response to attacks, the economic fallout could intensify, affecting oil prices and freight rates.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged diplomatically, speaking with Israel's Netanyahu to emphasise de-escalation, while India prioritises the safety of its large seafarer community operating in the Gulf. The situation remains fluid, with shipping lines imposing war risk surcharges and monitoring developments closely.





