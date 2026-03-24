



China has issued a strong call for an immediate ceasefire and a return to dialogue amid escalating tensions surrounding Iran, emphasising that a prolonged conflict would serve no one's interests.



The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, voiced deep-seated concerns regarding the potential spill over effects of the crisis across West Asia. These remarks followed reports that the United States had opted to postpone scheduled military strikes against Iranian power infrastructure.





China’s position remains that a ceasefire is the only viable mechanism to prevent a further deterioration of regional security, which has already begun to show signs of broader expansion.





Beijing’s assessment of the situation extends beyond the immediate humanitarian and military risks, focusing heavily on the disruption of global economic stability.





The ministry highlighted that the current escalation is already impacting vital international sectors, specifically citing the negative repercussions for global energy markets, financial systems, international trade, and maritime shipping routes.





The Chinese government maintains that the common interests of all sovereign states are being undermined by the persistence of this armed confrontation.





A core tenet of China's diplomatic message is the rejection of kinetic force as a solution to political disputes. Spokesperson Lin Jian argued that history has consistently demonstrated that military intervention often yields counterproductive results, frequently breeding new cycles of resentment rather than resolving underlying grievances. China has urged all involved parties to "press the pause button" on military operations to avoid an uncontrollable spiral of violence.





Looking forward, China has reaffirmed its intention to act as a diplomatic mediator in the crisis. The Foreign Ministry expressed a commitment to engaging in active mediation efforts to facilitate a ceasefire and bring a definitive end to the hostilities.





By positioning itself as a proponent of non-military resolutions, Beijing aims to restore peace and stability to the Middle East, which it views as essential for the continued health of the international order.





ANI







