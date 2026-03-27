



India’s human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, has taken a significant step forward with the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) collaborating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to design tailored diets for astronauts.





The initiative focuses on ensuring optimal nutrition and energy levels for crew members during both training and spaceflight, accounting for the unique physiological challenges of prolonged missions.





The ICMR-NIN has already contributed to astronaut diets for the Axiom-4 mission and has formalised its partnership with ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre through a Memorandum of Understanding. Scientists from the institute have visited ISRO’s Bangalore facilities to assess requirements and refine dietary strategies.





Their work involves monitoring health, nutrition, daily activity, and biochemical parameters of astronauts, with diets customised to body composition and mission demands.





One of the challenges highlighted is the need to adapt nutrition for periods of restricted movement, such as when astronauts may be required to remain lying down for extended durations. Carbohydrate and protein levels fluctuate under such conditions, and the diet must be carefully balanced to maintain health and performance. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are being considered to ensure inclusivity and effectiveness.





Complementing this effort, the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) in Mysuru, a DRDO facility, has developed a range of ready-to-eat meals suitable for space.





These include familiar Indian dishes such as vegetable biryani, potato paratha, moong dal halwa, and dal khichdi, designed to provide comfort and nutrition in space environments. Such innovations highlight India’s ability to merge traditional cuisine with advanced food technology for space missions.





Meanwhile, ISRO has reportedly intensified safety checks following two PSLV failures, which may delay the timeline of the Gaganyaan mission.





The first uncrewed mission, G1, initially targeted for March 2026, could face rescheduling as reliability takes precedence. This underscores the complexity of human spaceflight and the necessity of rigorous testing before crewed launches.





The nutrition research also extends beyond space exploration, with ICMR-NIN working alongside the Sports Authority of India to develop dietary frameworks for athletes. This dual application demonstrates how space science can influence broader fields of health and performance, creating synergies between astronaut training and elite sports.





Agencies







