



South Korea has marked a significant milestone in its defence modernisation with the rollout of the first series-produced KF-21 Boramae fighter. The ceremony at Korea Aerospace Industries’ headquarters in Sacheon highlighted the country’s rapid progress in developing a homegrown combat aircraft, achieved in just over five years since the prototype was unveiled.





This pace is remarkable when compared with other advanced fighter programmes, which often take a decade or more to move from prototype to production.





The KF-21 has been conceived as a 4.5-generation fighter, deliberately avoiding some of the complexities and costs associated with fifth-generation designs. While it lacks the full stealth shaping and sensor fusion of aircraft such as the F-35, it incorporates modern systems including an AESA radar, infrared search and track capability, and compatibility with advanced weapons such as the Meteor beyond-visual-range missile.





This pragmatic approach has allowed Seoul to deliver a capable aircraft quickly, while relying on the F-35A to provide the Republic of Korea Air Force with stealth capabilities.





The rollout of the two-seat version underscores the flexibility of the programme. The second cockpit is expected to be particularly useful in future missions involving crewed-uncrewed teaming, with the rear seat potentially dedicated to controlling stealth drones. This reflects South Korea’s ambition to integrate manned fighters with autonomous systems, multiplying combat effectiveness and enhancing survivability.





President Lee Jae Myung described the KF-21 as a symbol of South Korea’s aspiration for self-reliant defence, pledging to elevate the nation into the ranks of the world’s top defence powers. His remarks also pointed to the broader success of South Korea’s defence industry, which has already achieved notable export wins with the K9 howitzer, Cheongung missile system, and FA-50 light combat aircraft.





The KF-21 is expected to follow this trajectory, with Indonesia already lined up as a customer despite earlier disputes over funding and workshare.





The Republic of Korea Air Force plans to induct 40 KF-21s by 2028, expanding to a fleet of 120 by 2032. Six prototypes have already flown, including two in the two-seat configuration, and the aircraft was declared provisionally fit for combat in 2023.





Future upgrades are planned, including internal weapons bays in the Block 3 variant, which would bring the jet closer to fifth-generation standards. Concepts for specialised variants, such as an escort jamming platform, were also revealed at the rollout, signalling the breadth of ambition behind the programme.





In terms of performance, the KF-21 is claimed to surpass the F-16C in kinematic capability, offering the ROKAF a modern replacement for its retired F-4E Phantom-II and ageing F-5E/F Tiger-II fleet.





By sidestepping some of the most time-consuming aspects of stealth fighter development, South Korea has achieved a production timeline far shorter than that of the F-35 or Russia’s Su-57, both of which took around a decade from prototype flight to production aircraft.





The rollout also highlights South Korea’s determination to reduce reliance on foreign arms imports. By developing its own advanced air-launched weapons, Seoul avoids restrictions such as the U.S. ITAR regulations, while simultaneously boosting its export potential. This strategy positions the KF-21 not only as a cornerstone of national defence but also as a competitive product in the global arms market.





The KF-21 Boramae thus represents more than just a new fighter aircraft. It is a statement of South Korea’s industrial and strategic maturity, a platform designed to evolve rapidly, and a symbol of the country’s growing role in shaping the future of airpower.





With production now underway, the ROKAF is set to enter a new era of capability, while the global defence community watches closely to see how this ambitious programme reshapes the balance of military aviation.





Agencies







