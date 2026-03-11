



Kanpur-based xTerra Robotics has marked a significant milestone in India's robotics landscape by delivering two advanced Svan-M2 Quadruped Robots to the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay).





This delivery underscores the growing prowess of indigenous robotics firms in catering to premier academic institutions focused on cutting-edge research.





The Svan-M2, xTerra's flagship quadruped platform, represents a leap in autonomous mobile robotics tailored for challenging terrains. Equipped with high-torque brushless motors and a robust carbon fibre-aluminium chassis, it boasts a payload capacity of up to 20 kilograms and an operational endurance of over four hours on a single charge.





These robots excel in multi-modal locomotion, seamlessly transitioning between walking, trotting, and climbing modes.





Key Features of The SVAN-M2 Quadruped Robot





Category Features Body & Build Aluminium alloy body and legs; Total weight: 12 kg; Dimensions: 46.8 × 43.6 × 46.2 cm Payload Capacity 5 kg Endurance 60 minutes Top Speed 0.7 m/s Slope Navigation Up to 15 degrees Actuation & Mechanics Next-generation Quasi-Direct Drive (QDD) actuators; Hip torque: 12 Nm; Knee torque: 24 Nm; Viscoelastic feet Sensors & Perception RGB Depth Camera; Velodyne® LiDAR (optional sensor suite); IMU and joint encoders for proprioception Control & Compute High-speed compute platform for autonomy; FOC-based motor drivers; ROS-compatible software stack; User-friendly API for motion programming Connectivity Built-in 2.4 GHz WiFi network; Remote controllable via joystick Body and Legs Aluminium Alloy Feet Viscoelastic feet ​Actuators Next-generation Quasi-Direct Drive (QDD) actuators; Hip/knee torque 12-24 Nm Compute Onboard computer; High-speed compute platform for autonomy Software Stack ROS-compatible, extensible; User-friendly API for motion programming Performance Payload capacity: 5 kg; Endurance: 60 minutes; Top speed: 0.7 m/s; Push recovery through active compliance; Moves on slopes up to 15° Mobility Omnidirectional movement; Capable of moving on stairs and slopes Terrain Handling Moves on stairs and slopes; Omnidirectional movement Recovery Push recovery through active compliance Control Remote controllable using joystick Applications Robotics research, development, and training; Industrial inspection & predictive maintenance; Security and surveillance of urban establishments





xTerra Robotics, founded in 2020 by a team of IIT-Kanpur alumni, specialises in developing bio-inspired robots for defence, disaster response, and industrial inspection applications. Headquartered in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the company has rapidly scaled from prototype development to commercial deployments, leveraging India's burgeoning ecosystem for drone and robotics innovation. This latest handover to IIT-Bombay follows successful pilots with entities like the Indian Army and DRDO.





IIT-Bombay, renowned for its contributions to robotics and automation through centres such as the Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (CMInDS), will integrate the Svan M2 units into ongoing projects. Researchers anticipate deploying them for tasks including structural health monitoring in urban environments, search-and-rescue simulations, and terrain mapping in disaster-prone areas.





The robots' AI-driven navigation, powered by LiDAR, stereo cameras, and deep learning algorithms, aligns perfectly with IIT-B's emphasis on real-world AI applications.





This collaboration highlights the synergy between Uttar Pradesh's emerging tech hubs and Maharashtra's academic powerhouses. Kanpur, with its proximity to DRDO labs and IIT-Kanpur's robust entrepreneurship cell, is positioning itself as a robotics corridor. xTerra's delivery comes amid India's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technologies, where quadruped robots are eyed for border surveillance and explosive ordnance disposal.





The Svan-M2's key features include IP67-rated weatherproofing for all-terrain operations, real-time obstacle avoidance via 360-degree perception, and modular payloads for custom sensors like thermal imagers or manipulators. Its swarm capability allows multiple units to coordinate autonomously, a boon for large-scale deployments in military or humanitarian scenarios. IIT-Bombay engineers have already commenced integration testing, praising the platform's stability on uneven surfaces.





From a strategic perspective, this development bolsters India's self-reliance in unmanned ground systems. While global players like Boston Dynamics dominate with models such as Spot, xTerra's offering is priced competitively—reportedly 40-50% lower—making it accessible for domestic R&D. The firm's partnerships with HAL and TATA Advanced Systems further signal its defence sector trajectory.





Industry observers note that xTerra's rapid iteration cycle, supported by government schemes like iDEX and TDF, has enabled this delivery within 18 months of the Svan M2's public unveiling. Future iterations may incorporate hypersonic-resistant materials and quantum-enhanced sensors, aligning with national priorities in next-gen warfare tech.





IIT-Bombay's acquisition could catalyse further academic-industry tie-ups. Similar quadrupeds are under evaluation for ISRO's lunar rover prototypes and NDMA's flood response frameworks. xTerra plans to ramp up production at its 50,000 sq ft Kanpur facility, targeting 50 units annually by 2027.





This milestone not only validates xTerra's engineering excellence but also reinforces Kanpur's role in India's defence-tech renaissance. As geopolitical tensions in South Asia persist, such indigenous capabilities promise enhanced operational autonomy for the armed forces.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







