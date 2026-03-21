



A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker flying the Indian flag has successfully navigated the perilous Strait of Hormuz under the direct guidance of the Iranian Navy. This incident, reported by Bloomberg and corroborated by The Federal, highlights the fragile security dynamics in one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints amid the intensifying West Asia conflict.





The tanker was one of two Indian-flagged vessels granted pre-approved passage last week through a designated route. An officer aboard the ship confirmed that throughout the transit, the crew maintained continuous radio contact with Iranian naval forces. These communications involved sharing precise details about the vessel's flag, origin, destination, and the nationality of its all-Indian crew.





This escort underscores Tehran's implementation of a controlled transit system for select ships. The tanker had been anchored in the Persian Gulf for nearly 10 days prior to clearance on the night of 13 March. As tensions simmer, such measures reflect Iran's efforts to manage traffic while asserting authority over the strait.





The journey was fraught with challenges and precautions. Before entering the strait, the crew prepared emergency life rafts, bracing for potential disruptions. The vessel proceeded with its automatic identification system (AIS) switched off, a common tactic to mitigate targeting risks. GPS signals suffered intermittent interference, likely tied to the ongoing regional hostilities, which significantly slowed progress.





Recent patterns show multiple vessels opting for a narrow corridor between the Iranian islands of Larak and Qeshm. Ships hug the Iranian coastline closely to avoid exposure in more contested waters, illustrating the heightened caution prevailing in the area.





Upon emerging into the Gulf of Oman, the Indian tanker encountered relief in the form of escort vessels from the Indian Navy. These ships provided protection for the onward journey back to India, demonstrating New Delhi's proactive maritime security measures.





The Strait of Hormuz remains indispensable to global energy markets, handling nearly a fifth of the world's oil shipments. Since the conflict escalated in late February, the route has endured missile strikes, drone attacks, and seafarer casualties, disrupting vital supply chains and amplifying fears of broader economic fallout.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the episode during recent statements. He emphasised that the safe passage of Indian gas carriers stems from sustained diplomatic engagement with Iran, despite the absence of a comprehensive bilateral arrangement.





Jaishankar noted that discussions with Tehran continue actively. India's focus lies on safeguarding its critical energy import routes, which are vulnerable amid the turmoil. Naval operations persist to protect flagged vessels, with approximately 22 Indian ships still stranded in the broader region.





This development arrives against a backdrop of escalating friction between Iran, the United States, and Israel. The strait has emerged as a focal point of contention, with accusations of sabotage and military posturing threatening to choke off global oil flows.





For India, a major importer of energy from the Middle East, the incident underscores the dual challenges of diplomacy and deterrence. Reliance on the strait for LPG and crude oil imports heightens the stakes, prompting enhanced naval deployments and backchannel talks.





The controlled escort also signals Iran's selective approach to maritime traffic. By vetting and guiding allied or neutral vessels, Tehran balances economic imperatives with strategic posturing, even as it confronts Western naval presence.





As the conflict shows no signs of abating, future transits may demand even tighter coordination. The Indian Navy's role in post-strait escorts highlights growing interoperability between diplomatic channels and military assets.





This episode reinforces the strait's status as a powder keg for energy security. For nations like India, navigating it requires deft diplomacy alongside robust naval readiness to avert catastrophe.





Agencies







