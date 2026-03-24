INS Kamorta anti-submarine Kamorta-class stealth corvette





India is poised to embark on a significant naval modernisation drive with the Cabinet Committee on Security expected to clear a ₹40,000 crore project for eight New Generation Corvettes.





These warships will be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders in Kolkata and Goa Shipyard, marking another step in the country’s push for self-reliance in defence production. The corvettes, though smaller than frigates and destroyers, will be versatile platforms capable of speeds of around 30 knots and equipped for anti-submarine warfare, surface strike missions, and air defence.





The Navy’s current corvette fleet, comprising Veer, Khukri and Kora classes, is ageing, with many vessels nearing three decades of service. The New Generation Corvettes are expected to replace the Khukri and Kora classes, offering greater capability and endurance.





Alongside them, the Navy operates four Kamorta-class corvettes and smaller vessels of the Mahe and Arnala classes. The new ships will be larger and more advanced, reflecting India’s shift away from reliance on Soviet and Russian designs towards indigenous production.





The timing of this project is critical, as Pakistan has already inducted four MILGEM-class corvettes from Turkey, known locally as the Babur-class. These 3,000-ton vessels are equipped for multi-role operations, including air defence and anti-submarine warfare, and represent a significant enhancement of Pakistan’s naval strength. India’s New Generation Corvettes will serve as a counterbalance, ensuring the Navy retains a technological and operational edge in the region.





The first of the eight corvettes is expected to join the fleet by 2030, with subsequent deliveries likely on an annual basis. This gradual induction will allow the Navy to phase out older platforms while steadily strengthening its coastal and blue-water capabilities. The project also underscores the government’s emphasis on Atmanirbharta, with a majority of systems and components sourced domestically.





Parallel to this, India is preparing to induct the first of 26 maritime Rafale fighters under a ₹60,000 crore deal with France. These aircraft, slated to arrive by late 2026, will operate from the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers, replacing the ageing Russian MiG-29K fleet.





The Rafales will significantly enhance India’s carrier strike capability, complementing the new corvettes in building a balanced and modern naval force.





Together, the corvette and Rafale acquisitions represent a major leap in India’s maritime power projection. They will not only modernise the fleet but also signal India’s determination to secure its interests in the Indian Ocean region against growing challenges from both Pakistan and China.





Agencies







