



India has firmly rejected claims that Iran requested the release of three oil tankers seized by Indian authorities last February. The denial came on Monday from an official familiar with the matter, who dismissed a Reuters report as entirely unfounded.





The report had suggested that Iran sought the vessels' release as part of broader negotiations to ensure safe passage for Indian-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the Indian official stressed that no such discussions had taken place between New Delhi and Tehran.





The three tankers in question—Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia—were intercepted approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. Indian Coast Guard personnel detected suspicious activity within India's exclusive economic zone, leading to the operation.





Authorities alleged at the time that the vessels had concealed or altered their identities. They were also accused of engaging in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea, a practice often linked to evading sanctions or smuggling.





The official emphasised that these tankers are not Iranian-owned, countering any implication of a direct link to Tehran. All three remain docked off Mumbai, pending further investigation.





This development unfolds amid heightened tensions in regional maritime routes. On Saturday, Iran permitted two Indian-flagged LPG tankers to traverse the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments.





One of those LPG tankers reached a port on India's western coast on Monday, marking a practical outcome of ongoing diplomatic efforts. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted this progress in a recent Financial Times interview.





Jaishankar described talks with Iran on safe passage for Indian vessels as "ongoing" and "yielding results." He underscored India's long-standing history of engagement with Tehran, rejecting suggestions that concessions were made in exchange for the transit permissions.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint, handling about 20 per cent of the world's oil trade. Disruptions here could ripple through global energy markets, affecting prices and supply chains.





India's denial serves to clarify its stance on maritime security within its waters. It also signals New Delhi's commitment to enforcing laws against illicit activities, regardless of international reporting.





The seizure operation underscores the Indian Coast Guard's vigilance in patrolling the vast exclusive economic zone, which spans over 2 million square kilometres. Such actions protect national interests and international shipping norms.





Meanwhile, India-Iran relations continue to navigate complex geopolitical waters. Bilateral ties include energy trade, Chabahar port development, and strategic dialogues, even as both nations balance ties with other powers.





Jaishankar's comments reflect cautious optimism. "We have a history of dealing with each other," he noted, pointing to pragmatic diplomacy amid broader Middle East volatility.





The tankers' fate now hinges on legal proceedings in India. No timeline for resolution has been announced, but the government's swift rebuttal aims to quash misinformation.





This episode highlights the interplay between regional security, energy logistics, and diplomacy. As talks progress, Indian vessels stand to benefit from assured passage, bolstering trade resilience.





ANI







