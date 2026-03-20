



Kerala-based start-up Spacetime 4D Printing Solution has marked a significant achievement by launching and delivering its flagship high-performance 3D printer, the Akasha300, to the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) at Valiyamala, a key facility of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





This delivery underscores a vital collaboration between an innovative young enterprise and India's foremost space research institution, highlighting the growing synergy between start-ups and national strategic programmes.





The Akasha300 stands out as a high-temperature, multi-material extrusion 3D printer engineered for demanding advanced applications. Its dual-extrusion capability allows simultaneous handling of multiple materials, while printing temperatures reach up to 350°C, with upgrades available to 500°C.





These specifications enable the printer to process a broad spectrum of high-performance polymers and composite materials, essential for sectors like aerospace and defence where material strength and thermal resistance are paramount.









Complementing its core features, the Akasha300 incorporates a controlled thermal environment. This includes a heated bed maintaining 110°C (upgradeable to 150°C) and an enclosed chamber reaching 80°C, ensuring dimensional stability and material integrity during prints with engineering-grade thermoplastics.





The system's modular extruder architecture supports future enhancements and hybrid manufacturing techniques, making it adaptable for evolving research needs. An integrated motion system provides precision, while built-in air filtration enhances safety and usability in professional settings.





Positioned as an industrial-grade research platform, the Akasha300 bridges prototyping and functional part production, offering reliability for both academic experimentation and real-world deployment.





The company views this milestone as a crucial step in its mission to develop indigenous advanced additive manufacturing systems tailored for high-performance engineering in India, reducing reliance on foreign imports.





Spacetime 4D Printing Solution, founded in 2020 by Akhil Madhavan, Jithin V, Prathyush T, and Amal Ashokan, credits substantial support from Kerala's robust academic and incubation ecosystem.





Notably, the Space Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre (STIIC) at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), along with the Kerala Start-up Mission, have nurtured the venture's growth.





A recent visit by Dipankar Banerjee, Vice Chancellor of IIST, and mentor K G Sreejalekshmi allowed the team to demonstrate the Akasha300's capabilities, fostering deeper engagement and validation of its engineering prowess.





This interaction not only reviewed the printer's technical strengths but also aligned the start-up's vision with broader national goals in deep-tech innovation.





Looking forward, Spacetime 4D anticipates the Akasha300 will drive breakthroughs in engineering research, advanced manufacturing, and related fields. The company remains committed to pioneering next-generation additive systems domestically.





By empowering cutting-edge experimentation in aerospace, defence, and advanced materials, such innovations promise to bolster India's self-reliance in critical technologies.





This development exemplifies how regional ecosystems in Kerala are catalysing national progress, positioning start-ups as key contributors to ISRO's ambitious pursuits in space exploration and propulsion technologies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







