



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially moved the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) from a conceptual phase to industrial reality.





The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) to Indian industry for the structural realization of the station's first orbital module, marking a significant shift toward self-reliance in critical space infrastructure.





This initial module serves as the foundational building block for India’s space station architecture. It must adhere to rigorous technical standards regarding mass, stiffness, and safety margins while ensuring compatibility with both current and future ISRO launch vehicles. Industry partners are expected to provide high-precision fabrication, advanced welding, and the use of certified space-grade materials.





Designed as a multi-mission platform, the BAS will support a sustained human presence in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), technology maturation, and strategic autonomy. The architecture is inherently modular, allowing the station to expand over time with additional habitation, logistics, and power modules through standardized docking ports and modular racks.





A primary technological objective is the perfection of autonomous and crew-assisted rendezvous and docking. This requires the development of high-precision navigation sensors—including lidar and radar—alongside robust GNC algorithms and fail-safe abort modes to ensure the safety of both visiting spacecraft and the station during proximity operations.





The docking mechanisms themselves must be robust, leak-tight, and capable of repeated use. They are designed to facilitate the transfer of power and data between vehicles. By creating standardized Indian docking systems, ISRO aims to reduce integration complexity and increase flexibility for various crew and cargo crafts.





Space robotics will play a vital role in the assembly and maintenance of the BAS. External robotic arms and dexterous manipulators will handle tasks like payload management and orbital replacement unit (ORU) swaps, necessitating advancements in force-feedback systems, teleoperation, and semi-autonomous control algorithms.





Internal robotics will also be deployed to assist the crew with logistics and routine inspections. To achieve this, ISRO and its partners must advance machine vision and safe human-robot interaction. These systems must meet strict space safety certifications to operate effectively within the pressurized environment of the station.





The BAS roadmap includes strategic in-orbit refuelling capabilities to extend mission lifetimes and support complex geometries. This involves developing specialized interfaces and plumbing for managing cryogenic or hypergolic fluids in microgravity, a process that will be validated through extensive ground and on-orbit testing.





Beyond its own needs, the BAS will function as a logistics and servicing node. It could potentially support future Indian platforms in higher orbits or deep space, such as cislunar missions. Dedicated tankers or cargo vehicles will be integrated into this framework to deliver fuel, consumables, and essential hardware.





Crew habitability is a central design driver, focusing on creating a psychologically supportive environment for long-duration missions. This includes optimized internal layouts, acoustic management, and circadian-friendly lighting. The first module will establish the design standard for private quarters, hygiene facilities, and exercise areas.





Dedicated quarters will provide astronauts with privacy and integrated environmental controls. Informed by Gaganyaan research, the design will use specific materials and colours to reduce stress. Additionally, the development of intra-vehicular (IV) suits—optimized for mobility and protection during critical phases—will be enhanced for long-term station use.





Scientific research will be facilitated through standardized, quick-change payload racks. These racks will support diverse experiments in fields like material science, biology, and medicine. By defining a common architecture, ISRO allows government and private entities to conduct repeatable microgravity investigations from Indian soil.





The EoI signals ISRO’s transition from an end-to-end implementer to a prime system integrator and anchor customer. This shift encourages domestic companies to take responsibility for design, quality control, and testing, thereby maturing the Indian space ecosystem and fostering new high-end manufacturing certifications.





The project concludes with extensive testing, including vibration, acoustic, and thermal-vacuum qualification. These rigorous processes ensure the module can withstand launch and orbital conditions, including orbital debris. Ultimately, the BAS stands as a symbol of India's strategic intent to maintain an independent, long-duration presence in space.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







