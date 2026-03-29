



The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently demonstrated its formidable aerial capabilities with a stunning performance by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), held just 260 kilometres from the Pakistan border. The event unfolded over Chandigarh's iconic Sukhna Lake, captivating large crowds over two consecutive days.





Spectators gathered in their thousands to witness the breathtaking display, which highlighted India's airpower prowess. The show attracted high-profile attendees, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, underscoring its significance beyond mere entertainment.





Piloting Hawk MK-132 advanced trainer jets, the Surya Kiran team delivered a flawless 30-minute routine. Manoeuvres such as loops, barrel rolls, inverted flight, and steep dives were executed with precision, leaving the audience in awe.





The pilots added visual spectacle by forming intricate patterns like 'DNA' and 'Y' using coloured smoke trails. Departing from a nearby air force station, the jets streaked low over the lake, amplifying the thrill for onlookers below.





Introduced to the IAF in 2008, the Hawk jets serves primarily as an advanced jet trainer for fighter pilots. The initial batch of 24 aircraft was supplied by British manufacturer BAE Systems, with subsequent units assembled domestically by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





This indigenous assembly aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Hawk's versatility extends beyond training; it supports light attack roles and weapons testing, boasting a top speed of over 1,000 km/h and advanced avionics.





The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, formed in 1996, comprises nine Hawk pilots drawn from various IAF squadrons. Renowned for synchronised formations and high-G manoeuvres, the team has performed at over 150 events worldwide, symbolising operational excellence.





Their displays demand exceptional skill, with pilots enduring up to 7G forces during turns. Such routines not only entertain but also test the limits of man and machine, mirroring combat readiness.





Chandigarh's proximity to the Pakistan border—mere 260 km away—lent the airshow added geopolitical weight. Held amid ongoing regional tensions, it served as a subtle assertion of the IAF's vigilance and rapid response posture.





The location choice was deliberate, reinforcing India's aerial dominance in Punjab and Haryana sectors. These performances signal to adversaries that the IAF maintains peak operational tempo, even in peacetime.





Historically, aerobatic shows near borders have carried strategic messaging. Similar displays during past Indo-Pak standoffs have underscored deterrence, reminding observers of India's 30-plus Hawk fleet's dual training-combat utility.





Equipped with underwing hardpoints for munitions, the Mk-132 can integrate air-to-air missiles and bombs. This capability enhances its role in forward air operations, vital near contested frontiers.





The event also spotlighted HAL's manufacturing strides. Over 100 Hawks have been produced locally, reducing import dependency and bolstering supply chains for spares and upgrades.





Public enthusiasm was palpable, with families and defence enthusiasts praising the pilots' bravery. Social media buzz amplified the show, with videos of smoke trails going viral.





For aspiring aviators, such displays inspire recruitment into the IAF, which operates around 110 Hawks across training bases like Kalaikunda and Bidar. The aircraft's cockpit familiarises pilots with jet dynamics before transitioning to frontline fighters like the Tejas or Rafale.





Strategically, the airshow coincides with IAF modernisation efforts, including hypersonic missile tests and squadron expansions. It reaffirms commitment to air superiority in South Asia.





As tensions persist along the Line of Control, events like this project quiet confidence. The IAF's message is clear: India's skies are secure, backed by skilled aviators and cutting-edge platforms.





The Sukhna Lake performance thus blended spectacle with substance, celebrating heritage while eyeing future threats.





Agencies







