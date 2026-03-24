



India has initiated a strategic overhaul of its defence attaché network, marking a significant shift in its military diplomacy. This transition moves away from a traditional focus on procurement-heavy relationships toward a proactive export-oriented model, reported Hindustan Times.





By relocating personnel from nations that have historically been its primary suppliers, the government aims to establish a stronger foothold in markets with high potential for purchasing Indian-made hardware.





This targeted reshuffle, which was carried out in phases, aligns with New Delhi's ambitious goal to double its defence exports to ₹50,000 crore by the 2029-30 financial year. Current figures show promising momentum, with exports reaching ₹23,682 crore in 2024-25, a 12% increase from the previous year.





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan recently briefed the Parliamentary standing committee on defence regarding this realignment, noting that attaches are being withdrawn from major exporters and redistributed to emerging markets.





The move signals a reduced diplomatic emphasis on long-standing suppliers such as Russia, France, Israel, and the United States. While these nations remain critical partners—with Russia and France accounting for 40% and 29% of India’s imports respectively—the new strategy prioritises regions like Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. These areas are viewed as fertile ground for Indian systems, ranging from advanced missiles to light combat aircraft.





During the committee briefing, General Chauhan emphasised that these attaches now serve as representatives for the entire Indian industrial ecosystem, including both Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the thriving private sector.





This unified approach is designed to ensure that the 100-plus local firms currently exporting hardware have the necessary diplomatic backing to compete on the global stage. Private sector contributions already account for a significant majority of current export value.





The export portfolio is headlined by high-profile platforms such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which has already seen success in the Philippines. Negotiations are currently underway with Indonesia for a similar agreement.





Beyond missiles, India is marketing the TEJAS MK-1A fighter, advanced light helicopters, and various maritime technologies, aiming to position the country as a global hub for shipbuilding and sustainable military tech.





To support this industrial push, the government has introduced a series of policy reforms to streamline the export process. These include the simplification of industrial licensing and export authorisations, the latter of which saw a nearly 17% increase in the last financial year.





These internal administrative changes are intended to make the Indian defence industry more agile and responsive to international buyer requirements.





Despite the surge in exports, India remains a complex player in the global arms trade. According to recent data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India is still the world’s second-largest importer of military hardware, accounting for 8.2% of global imports.





However, the 4% drop in imports between the 2016-20 and 2021-25 periods suggests that the "Make in India" initiative and the revamped attaché network are beginning to alter the country’s long-term strategic trajectory.





HT







