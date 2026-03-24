



Following a period of intense regional instability, two Indian-flagged vessels carrying essential energy supplies have successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz under the close protection of Indian Navy warships.





The tankers, identified as the Jag Vasant and the Pine Gas, were tracked sailing in close proximity as they moved into the safer waters of the Gulf of Oman.





This mission marks a critical step in securing India’s energy supply chain, which was recently threatened by escalating conflict in West Asia. According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the two vessels are transporting a combined total of 92,612 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).





Data from ship tracking services indicated that the tankers took a specific route between Iran's Larak and Qeshm islands. This tactical movement was likely intended to ensure their identities were clearly communicated to Iranian authorities before the final crossing of the narrow strait.





The safe passage of these vessels is of paramount importance given the human element involved. There are currently 33 Indian seafarers aboard the Jag Vasant and 27 aboard the Pine Gas. Current estimates suggest that both ships will reach their designated Indian ports between 26 March and 28 March.





Before this transit, the tankers were part of a group of 22 Indian-flagged vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf. Maritime traffic in the area has been severely hampered since late February, following military strikes by US and Israeli forces which led to Tehran effectively halting or threatening movement through the waterway.





The Jag Vasant and Pine Gas follow in the wake of the MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, which recently delivered approximately 92,712 tons of LPG to Indian shores. That previous shipment alone represented roughly a full day’s worth of cooking gas consumption for the entire country.





The scale of the maritime backlog remains significant. When hostilities first broke out, 28 Indian-flagged vessels were positioned near the Strait of Hormuz. While some have now reached safety, approximately 20 Indian ships remain on the western side of the strait, including five additional LPG carriers.





On a broader scale, the regional conflict has caused a massive bottleneck in global shipping. Nearly 500 tanker vessels of various types, including those carrying crude oil, chemicals, and refined products, remain confined within the Persian Gulf due to the heightened security risks.





The disruption poses a major challenge to India’s national energy security. The nation relies on imports for 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas, and 60 per cent of its LPG. A vast majority of these resources are typically sourced from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.





Statistically, the importance of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be overstated for the Indian economy. Between 85 and 95 per cent of India's LPG and 30 per cent of its natural gas imports traditionally pass through this single, narrow corridor, making the Navy's escort missions a vital necessity for domestic stability.





Agencies







