



India’s space program is preparing to take another significant leap forward with the development of advanced orbital docking experiments. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is studying two missions, SPADEX-2 and SPADEX-3, which will replicate docking manoeuvres in different orbital environments. SPADEX-2 will focus on docking in a highly elliptical orbit, serving as a rehearsal for the Chandrayaan-4 Lunar Sample Return mission.





SPADEX-3, on the other hand, will demonstrate docking in a circular orbit, acting as a precursor for operations on the proposed Bharatiya Space Station.





The objectives under consideration are ambitious. SPADEX-2 aims to achieve docking and undocking between two spacecraft in a highly elliptical orbit, followed by the transfer of samples between modules. SPADEX-3 will involve docking and undocking between two pressurised modules in a circular orbit, using the indigenous Bharatiya Docking System (BDS).





These experiments are designed to validate complex technologies that are essential for future crewed missions, including crew transfer, as well as the transfer of propellant, fluids, and power between spacecraft.





By demonstrating these capabilities in orbit, ISRO will pave the way for more complex operations such as docking the Gaganyaan crew module with space stations like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). This will enable routine crew transfers and sustained human presence in space, marking a major milestone in India’s long-term space ambitions. The docking technologies being tested are critical for ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency in future missions.





The scope of these missions extends beyond ISRO itself. Academic institutions and national laboratories are being encouraged to contribute to the development of associated technologies.





Opportunities exist in payload development, algorithm design, and even plant experiment technologies that could be tested in space. Such collaborations will not only strengthen India’s space ecosystem but also provide valuable research opportunities for universities and laboratories across the country.





Academic institutions have already played a role in earlier missions, such as Aditya-L1, where they contributed to payload realisation. The government has emphasised that there is scope for greater involvement of these institutions in supporting India’s expanding space program. By fostering partnerships between ISRO and academia, India can accelerate innovation and build a stronger foundation for its future in space exploration.





This information was shared by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. His statement underscores the government’s commitment to advancing India’s space capabilities while encouraging broader participation from the scientific community.





PIB







