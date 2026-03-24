



The Gujarat government has announced plans to establish a dedicated satellite launchpad along the coastal stretch between Diu and Kodinar in Gir Somnath district.





This ambitious project, developed in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), is a cornerstone of the state’s SpaceTech Policy 2025. It reflects Gujarat’s determination to position itself at the forefront of India’s expanding space economy.





The proposed launchpad will serve as a strategic site for private sector participation in satellite launches. By offering a western alternative to existing facilities, it aims to reduce dependence on traditional launch centres and provide startups with easier access to infrastructure.





This initiative is expected to encourage innovation, foster satellite manufacturing, and create a supportive ecosystem for emerging players in the space industry.





The location near Kodinar has been chosen for its coastal advantages, which are particularly suited to specialised satellite trajectories. The open sea access provides a safe and efficient launch corridor, enhancing operational flexibility for missions requiring unique orbital paths. This geographical advantage is likely to make the site a valuable addition to India’s overall launch capability.





The collaboration with IN-SPACe underscores the government’s commitment to enabling private participation in space activities. By providing regulatory support and infrastructure, the partnership is designed to accelerate the growth of commercial space ventures. Gujarat’s proactive stance complements national efforts to liberalise the sector and attract investment from both domestic and international players.





This project builds upon earlier initiatives in the state, including the establishment of private satellite manufacturing units. Together, these measures form a coherent strategy to transform Gujarat into a hub for space technology and innovation.





The launchpad is not only a physical asset but also a symbol of the state’s ambition to contribute meaningfully to India’s global space presence.





If successful, the Kodinar launchpad could become a catalyst for regional development, generating employment opportunities and stimulating ancillary industries. It also signals a shift in India’s space infrastructure planning, with states taking a more active role in supporting national objectives. Gujarat’s move may inspire similar initiatives elsewhere, further decentralising the country’s space capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







