



India is grappling with a critical crisis in its homegrown navigation system, NavIC, which teeters on the edge of total failure. With just one fully operational satellite left against the bare minimum of four required for basic functionality, the system faces imminent collapse.





The government has promised swift action through fresh satellite launches, yet no firm timeline has emerged, leaving national security in precarious limbo.





Space Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressed Parliament recently, assuring lawmakers that the Department of Space is prioritising the revival of NavIC and its linked systems to ensure secure

navigation.





He revealed that only eight of the original satellites remain in orbit and functional, but a mere three are broadcasting navigation signals. Among these, NVS-01 stands alone as the sole truly dependable unit.





The minister sketched a broad roadmap for completing the full constellation, emphasising the shift to indigenous atomic clock technology. These clocks are vital for the precision timing that underpins satellite navigation. However, the absence of a concrete completion date has drawn sharp criticism from experts and observers alike.





The stakes could not be higher, as reliance on foreign systems like the US GPS exposes India to grave vulnerabilities. Former ISRO scientist Ananya Ray has sounded the alarm, noting that NavIC delivers both civilian signals and restricted military ones with ten times greater accuracy. In a conflict, adversaries could spoof or degrade foreign GPS signals, with potentially disastrous results for Indian forces.





NavIC's origins trace back to the 1999 Kargil War, when the United States denied India access to precise GPS data, highlighting the perils of foreign dependence. Conceived in its wake, the system was meant to grant India sovereign control over its navigational destiny, especially in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region.





At the heart of NavIC's woes lie catastrophic failures in its atomic clocks, the Swiss-made components that provide the ultra-precise timekeeping essential for positioning accuracy. The last functioning clock on IRNSS-1F gave out recently, mirroring issues that have plagued Europe's Galileo constellation. Without reliable clocks, satellites drift uselessly, rendering the network impotent.





Of the three satellites still limping along with navigation broadcasts, two are nearing the end of their operational lives. Only NVS-01, with its robust design and projected decade-long service, offers any real hope. This razor-thin margin underscores the urgency of replenishing the fleet.





To salvage even rudimentary NavIC services, ISRO must expedite launches of NVS-03, NVS-04, and NVS-05 to pair with NVS-01, achieving the critical four-satellite threshold for regional coverage. Success here would restore limited but vital autonomy, shielding India from external manipulation.





In an optimistic scenario, timely launches could reinstate basic regional coverage within two years, significantly enhancing strategic independence. This would align with India's push for self-reliance under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, particularly in defence and space domains.





Yet delays loom as a stark alternative, prolonging dependence on foreign systems and inviting security risks. Such setbacks could undermine billions invested in NavIC, erode public confidence in ISRO, and embolden rivals monitoring India's technological vulnerabilities.





The clock is ticking for India's navigation ambitions. With geopolitical tensions rising—from border skirmishes with China to maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean—NavIC's revival is not merely technical but a national imperative. Swift governmental resolve, coupled with indigenous innovation in atomic clocks, will determine whether India secures its skies or cedes control to foreign powers.





Agencies







