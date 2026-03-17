



India has issued a sharp condemnation of Pakistan's alleged airstrikes on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, describing the incident as a "cowardly and unconscionable act of violence."





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, following the late-Monday night attack on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital.





The airstrike, which occurred on 16 March, reportedly claimed the lives of at least 400 civilians and injured 250 others, according to the Afghan Taliban government. Rescue workers and residents were seen inspecting the devastated site in Kabul, highlighting the scale of destruction at what was clearly a non-military facility.





Pakistan has denied targeting the hospital, insisting that its strikes were aimed at military installations and "terrorist support infrastructure." However, the MEA dismissed these claims, accusing Islamabad of attempting to "dress up a massacre as a military operation."





In its statement, the MEA emphasised that the attack could "by no means be justified as a military target," underscoring the civilian nature of the victims. This incident marks a grim escalation in the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which has intensified during the holy month of Ramadan.





India's rebuke frames the strike as a "heinous act of aggression" that constitutes a blatant assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty. The MEA highlighted Pakistan's "persistent pattern of reckless behaviour," linking it to Islamabad's efforts to externalise its internal failures through cross-border violence.





The statement urged the international community to hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure that Pakistan ceases "the wanton targeting of civilians in Afghanistan without delay." India positioned itself as a steadfast supporter of regional peace and stability amid these tensions.





Furthermore, India extended its "deepest condolences" to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery to the injured. The MEA reaffirmed New Delhi's unwavering commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, standing in solidarity with the Afghan people.





This development occurs against the backdrop of a bitter and protracted conflict between the two Islamic neighbours. Recent flare-ups have involved mutual accusations of harbouring militants, with cross-border skirmishes becoming increasingly frequent.





The timing of the Kabul hospital strike, during Ramadan, adds a layer of outrage, as it disrupts a period traditionally marked by restraint and reflection. Afghan authorities have vowed retaliation, potentially drawing in regional powers and complicating South Asian geopolitics.





India's vocal stance reflects its growing strategic interests in Afghanistan, including humanitarian aid, infrastructure projects, and counter-terrorism cooperation. New Delhi has long viewed Kabul as a buffer against Pakistani influence in the region.





Pakistan's denial of involvement in the hospital strike aligns with its broader narrative of targeting Taliban-linked militants. However, independent verification remains elusive, with eyewitness accounts and imagery pointing to significant civilian casualties.





The MEA's reference to Pakistan's "desperate acts of violence beyond its borders" echoes longstanding Indian concerns over Islamabad's role in fostering instability. This includes alleged support for groups operating in Kashmir and along the Durand Line.





Internationally, reactions have been swift, with calls from the United Nations for an immediate investigation. Human rights organisations have decried the attack as a potential war crime, demanding access to the site for forensic analysis.





Afghanistan's Taliban administration, recognised by few nations, faces isolation but has leveraged the incident to rally domestic support. The high death toll could bolster their narrative of external aggression.





For India, this episode reinforces the need for robust diplomacy in a volatile neighbourhood. New Delhi's condemnation serves as both a moral stand and a signal to allies about its commitment to countering terrorism.





As the dust settles over Kabul, questions persist about the strike's origins and implications. Will this provoke a wider conflagration, or spur mediated talks? Regional stability hangs in the balance.





Agencies







