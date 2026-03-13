



Sagar Defence Engineering has laid the foundation stone for what promises to be the world's first autonomous maritime shipbuilding and systems centre.





Situated at Juvvaladinne harbour in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, this ambitious 29.58-acre facility marks a bold stride in India's maritime technology landscape.





Backed by the Andhra Pradesh government, the project received its ceremonial launch on 12 March 2026. State HRD Minister Nara Lokesh presided over the foundation-laying event, underscoring the state's commitment to innovation in defence and commercial sectors.





Nestled in Bogole Mandal, the centre will house a comprehensive research and development hub. It will integrate AI-driven manufacturing processes alongside a dedicated ship repair and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility, positioning it as a one-stop ecosystem for advanced maritime engineering.





The facility's primary focus lies in designing and constructing unmanned and autonomous surface vessels, as well as underwater vehicles. These will cater to the Indian Navy's evolving needs, alongside commercial shipping and coastal security operations.





Supporting technologies at the heart of this initiative include artificial intelligence, robotics, and electric propulsion systems. Such integrations aim to deliver vessels that operate with minimal human intervention, enhancing efficiency and safety across diverse maritime applications.





This project aligns seamlessly with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing. By indigenising autonomous vessel production, India seeks to reduce import dependencies and bolster its strategic maritime capabilities.





Strategically, the centre will play a pivotal role in strengthening coastal security. Autonomous vessels equipped with surveillance and rapid-response features could transform India's ability to monitor and protect its extensive coastline against emerging threats.





Economically, the venture is poised to generate over 750 direct and indirect jobs in the region. This influx of employment opportunities will uplift local communities in Nellore district, fostering skill development in high-tech maritime engineering.





Local fishermen stand to benefit significantly from the facility's outreach. Advanced technologies, including real-time fish tracking systems and weather alerts, will be extended to the fishing community, improving safety and productivity at sea.





Construction is slated to commence in December 2025, with commercial operations targeted for November 2026. This tight timeline reflects the urgency of realising India's maritime ambitions amid global competition in autonomous technologies.





The initiative draws inspiration from global trends, where nations like the United States and China are racing to deploy unmanned fleets. Yet, Sagar Defence Engineering's centre claims the distinction of being the first fully integrated autonomous shipbuilding hub worldwide.





Challenges ahead may include integrating complex AI systems with maritime hardware and navigating regulatory hurdles for unmanned operations. However, government backing and partnerships with defence entities like DRDO could mitigate these risks.





For Andhra Pradesh, this project elevates its profile as a hub for defence innovation, complementing initiatives in aerospace and electronics. It also aligns with national goals under the Maritime India Vision 2030, aiming for a blue economy worth trillions.





Industry experts hail the move as a game-changer for India's shipbuilding sector, traditionally reliant on conventional methods. Autonomous capabilities could slash operational costs by up to 30 per cent while enabling 24/7 deployments.





As construction ramps up, stakeholders anticipate collaborations with the Indian Navy and private firms. Trials of prototype vessels could begin as early as mid-2027, paving the way for exports to friendly nations.





Juvvaladinne's autonomous maritime centre embodies India's technological ascent. It not only fortifies national security but also heralds a new era of sustainable, intelligent seafaring.





Agencies







