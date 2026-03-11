



In a significant shift of economic strategy, the Indian government has relaxed the stringent regulations governing foreign direct investment from its neighbouring nations, reported NDTV.





This policy change specifically targets the restrictive measures introduced during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which were originally designed to protect domestic industries from opportunistic takeovers by foreign entities. By easing these protocols, New Delhi aims to stimulate a fresh influx of capital from countries with which it shares land borders, most notably China.





The previous regulatory framework, established in 2020, mandated that any investment originating from China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, or Afghanistan required explicit approval from the Central government.





This effectively removed the "automatic route" for these nations, creating a bottleneck that saw Chinese investment fall to a negligible 0.32 per cent of India’s total foreign equity between 2000 and late 2025. The new directive seeks to reverse this trend by providing a more transparent and streamlined process for international investors.





Government officials have indicated that the primary motivation behind this liberalisation is to address the substantial trade imbalance with Beijing, which currently sits at a deficit of approximately $99.2 billion.





By encouraging Chinese firms to invest directly in Indian manufacturing and infrastructure, the government hopes to foster domestic value addition and integrate Indian businesses more deeply into global supply chains. This approach is intended to supplement domestic capital while supporting the broader objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The policy shift arrives amidst a noticeable thaw in diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Following the 2020 Galwan Valley border clash, ties remained strained for several years; however, a positive trajectory was established in late 2024.





A pivotal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit in Kazan served as a catalyst for renewed dialogue, eventually leading to the resumption of direct flights and increased high-level bilateral visits throughout 2025.





Beyond regional diplomacy, the decision is also influenced by the evolving global geopolitical landscape, particularly the foreign policy shifts observed under the Trump administration in the United States.





As trade dynamics fluctuate globally, India and China have stepped up their economic exchanges. Despite ongoing concerns regarding data privacy and national security, which the government maintains will not be compromised, the economic necessity of bridging the trade gap has taken precedence in this latest round of cabinet approvals.





Ultimately, the relaxation of these rules is expected to accelerate India’s overall economic growth by providing easier access to new technologies and foreign expertise. As China remains India's second-largest trading partner, with imports reaching over $113 billion in the last fiscal year, the move signals a pragmatic transition towards economic engagement.





The government anticipates that these changes will solidify India’s reputation as a competitive and preferred destination for global manufacturing and long-term investment.





