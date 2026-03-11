



The White House has once again justified its decision to permit India to purchase Russian oil, despite ongoing tariff tensions. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised that this move stems from India's status as a 'good actor' among allies. She noted that New Delhi had previously halted purchases of sanctioned Russian crude when directed to do so by the United States.





This temporary approval addresses a critical gap in global oil supplies, exacerbated by the escalating conflict in West Asia involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Leavitt specified that the Russian oil shipments in question are already at sea, ensuring they provide no significant financial benefit to Moscow. President Donald Trump and the US Treasury Department signed off on the waiver.





Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed these sentiments during an appearance on FOX News. He praised Indians for complying with prior US orders to stop buying Russian oil. Now, amid the supply crunch, Washington is allowing these imports to stabilise markets.





This development follows the announcement of a US-India trade framework deal. Under it, tariffs on Indian goods have dropped from a punitive 50 per cent to 18 per cent. Initially set at 25 per cent during Trump's 'Liberation Day' initiative, the rates spiked as punishment for India's Russian oil purchases, which Trump accused of fuelling the Ukraine war.





The White House linked the tariff reduction to New Delhi's commitments on energy sourcing. However, India has not pledged to fully halt Russian imports. Instead, officials stress prioritising energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens in a volatile market.





The root of the crisis lies in West Asia, where conflict has disrupted vital supply lines. Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil and gas flows. This chokepoint handles exports from OPEC giants like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and Iran itself, mostly destined for Asia.





Qatar's LNG shipments also rely heavily on these waters. The standoff has triggered an energy crisis, prompting Asian nations, including India, to explore fuel conservation measures. Prices have surged, straining economies dependent on imported energy.





In India, the government has responded swiftly. A grievance-redressal committee now oversees shortages, particularly of commercial LPG cylinders. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas prioritises domestic use, urging refineries to boost production.





Non-essential and commercial LPG applications face scrutiny as supplies tighten. This mirrors broader efforts to shield households from price hikes amid the global squeeze.





US-India ties have deepened strategically, even as energy realpolitik complicates matters. India's role as a counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific has earned it goodwill in Washington. The oil waiver underscores this, balancing sanctions enforcement with alliance-building.





Trump's tariff strategy reflects his 'America First' approach, using trade levers to influence allies' behaviour. India's compliance on Russian oil—halting discounted crude post-Ukraine invasion—demonstrated reliability, justifying the tariff relief.





Yet, New Delhi walks a tightrope. Russian oil remains cheaper and abundant, filling gaps left by Western sanctions. With West Asia unstable, India cannot afford to shun it entirely, especially as refineries like those of Reliance Industries process Urals-grade crude efficiently.





The waiver's 'already at sea' clause minimises backlash from US hawks critical of Russia. It echoes past exceptions, such as those for Europe during the 2022 Ukraine energy crunch, showing pragmatic flexibility.





Geopolitically, this bolsters the US-India trade pact, potentially unlocking billions in bilateral commerce. Reduced tariffs could revive exports like pharmaceuticals, textiles, and auto parts, vital for India's economy.





For the US, it secures a key partner against shared threats, from Chinese assertiveness to Iranian proxies. The deal also pressures Russia indirectly, as India's restrained buying limits Moscow's war chest.





India's energy diversification accelerates. Investments in renewables, strategic reserves, and ties with Gulf producers aim to reduce vulnerabilities. ISRO's space-based monitoring and domestic refining expansions play supporting roles.





The West Asia flare-up risks broader escalation. A full Hormuz blockade could spike oil to $150 per barrel, hammering global growth. India's 5 million barrels per day import dependency makes it acutely exposed.





Government measures, like blending more ethanol in fuel and promoting electric vehicles, offer mitigation. Public campaigns urge conservation, echoing 1970s oil shock responses.





Critics in the US question the waiver's precedent. Does rewarding India's Russian purchases undermine sanctions? Leavitt counters that temporary relief stabilises allies without enriching Putin.





India maintains neutrality in global conflicts, sourcing energy pragmatically. This stance has drawn Western ire before but now garners exceptions, reflecting shifting priorities amid the Iran crisis.





As talks progress, watch for permanence in the trade deal. India may concede on defence co-production or tech transfers, deepening the strategic embrace.





The episode highlights multipolarity: no single power dictates energy flows. India leverages its market size and compliance record to navigate sanctions, tariffs, and crises adeptly.





The US views India as a reliable partner worthy of leeway. This 'good actors' reprieve stabilises supplies while advancing mutual interests, even as West Asia simmers.





