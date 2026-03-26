



The Indian Air Force has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for a lightweight, man-portable high-altitude micro drone system aimed at bolstering the surveillance capabilities of its elite Garud commandos.





This compact micro UAV is designed to be small enough to fit into backpacks, with a total weight under 25 kg, making it ideal for special forces operations in challenging environments.





The system targets extreme high-altitude conditions above 16,000 feet, where conventional surveillance platforms often falter, enabling effective reconnaissance in rugged terrains such as those along India's northern borders.





Key performance requirements include the ability to detect human targets from up to 1 km and track vehicles from around 1.5 km, ensuring reliable intelligence gathering even at distance.





The drone must operate in harsh temperatures from -20°C to over +50°C near ground level, demonstrating robustness for diverse operational theatres.





Stealth is prioritised with a noise level below 40 dB, allowing covert deployment without alerting adversaries during sensitive missions.





It features vertical take-off and landing capability from virtually any terrain, eliminating the need for runways or prepared sites, which suits commando tactics. Anti-jamming technology and GPS-denied functionality are mandatory, guaranteeing uninterrupted performance in electronically contested or jammed environments.





This RFI aligns with India's broader push for indigenous defence manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative, potentially opening doors for domestic firms to develop cutting-edge UAV solutions.





Garud commandos, the IAF's special operations force, will gain enhanced situational awareness, improving their effectiveness in counter-terrorism, border surveillance, and high-altitude warfare scenarios.





Recent social media and defence updates confirm the RFI's issuance around March 2026, reflecting ongoing modernisation amid regional security challenges.





The procurement underscores the IAF's focus on man-portable systems tailored for special forces, distinct from larger tactical RPAs sought by the Army.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







