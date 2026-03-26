



The Indian Air Force has launched 'Vayu Baan', marking India's inaugural project for a helicopter-dropped drone systems, reported New Indian Express.





This indigenous initiative reflects the evolving nature of modern warfare, where drones dominate beyond-visual-range operations and helicopter crews face heightened risk.





Defence sources indicate that the project falls under the IAF's Directorate of Aerospace Design (DAD). Earlier this month, DAD issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to domestic vendors, calling for bids on the design and development of the system. This step underscores India's push towards self-reliance in defence technologies.





At its heart, Vayu Baan comprises a compact drone deployable from helicopters. Once launched, it navigates autonomously to its designated target, relaying live video feeds to operators in real time. Should circumstances demand, it can execute precise strikes via a modest onboard warhead.





The primary objective is to enable helicopters to neutralise threats from stand-off distances, thereby minimising exposure of aircrews to enemy fire. A defence official highlighted that the system supports control from both ground stations and airborne platforms, offering mission planners remarkable flexibility.





Specifications point to a range exceeding 50 km and an endurance of approximately 30 minutes. The drone integrates electro-optical and infrared sensors for effective surveillance and target acquisition. Crucially, it boasts resilience against adversarial disruptions, functioning seamlessly even if GPS signals are jammed or neutralised.





Development proceeds on an accelerated timeline. The IAF aims to finalise prototyping, conduct trials, and deliver an initial batch within a single year. This rigorous schedule encompasses helicopter drop tests, warhead integration, and evaluations at high altitudes to ensure operational readiness.





India's entry into helicopter-launched unmanned systems positions it alongside a elite cadre of nations pursuing such capabilities. Globally, these technologies linger predominantly in experimental phases, with few achieving full deployment.





China has demonstrated air-deployed drone swarms from platforms like the Xi’an H-6 bomber, yet operational integration remains elusive. These displays highlight Beijing's ambitions in swarm tactics but stop short of battlefield provenness.





In the United States, the DARPA Gremlins programme has successfully tested launching and recovering drone swarms from transport aircraft. This innovative effort emphasises reusability, though scalability to routine missions persists as a challenge.





Meanwhile, the US Army's 'air-launched effects' initiative advances towards equipping rotary-wing assets such as the UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache. These programmes signal a doctrinal shift towards expendable or recoverable drones that extend the reach of manned platforms.





'Vayu Baan' aligns with India's broader Atmanirbhar Bharat drive in defence manufacturing. By prioritising local vendors, the IAF fosters innovation within the private sector and public enterprises, potentially yielding cost efficiencies and rapid iterations.





The project's emphasis on GPS-denied operations addresses a critical vulnerability in contested environments, such as those along India's northern borders. High-altitude testing will prove pivotal, given the IAF's operational theatres in the Himalayas.





Successful rollout could transform rotary-wing tactics, allowing Mi-17 or DHRUV helicopters to loiter safely while drones prosecute time-sensitive targets. This standoff capability enhances survivability amid proliferating man-portable air-defence systems.





Potential roadblocks include miniaturising payloads for helicopter compatibility and ensuring seamless data links in electronic warfare scenarios. Vendor selection will hinge on proven track records in UAV autonomy and sensor fusion.





Internationally, 'Vayu Baan' elevates India's profile in unmanned systems, complementing efforts like the DRDO's loitering munitions and swarm drones. It may pave the way for exports, bolstering India's defence diplomacy.





As trials unfold, the IAF's fast-track approach could yield a fielded system by mid-2027, outpacing many global peers. This milestone reaffirms India's ascent as a frontrunner in air-launched unmanned technologies.





NIE







