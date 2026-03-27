



International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has expressed grave concern over reports of military strikes near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, warning that any damage to the facility could trigger a serious radiological accident.





In a statement shared on X, Grossi emphasised that Bushehr is an operational nuclear power station containing significant amounts of radioactive material, and harm to the site could have catastrophic consequences not only for Iran but also for neighbouring regions.





The Bushehr plant, situated on the Persian Gulf, is Iran’s first commercial nuclear power station. Grossi reiterated the IAEA’s call for maximum restraint by military actors in the conflict zone, stressing the importance of adhering to international nuclear safety and security principles, particularly during times of armed confrontation.





He highlighted the agency’s “seven pillars” of nuclear safety as essential safeguards that must be observed to prevent disaster.





According to Tehran, a projectile struck the premises of the Bushehr plant earlier this week, though Iranian authorities reported no injuries and confirmed that the facility continues to operate normally. The IAEA acknowledged this update but maintained its warning that repeated strikes in the vicinity of such a sensitive site pose unacceptable risks.





The incident comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran in late February, which resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by targeting Israeli and US assets across the Gulf, disrupting maritime routes and impacting global energy markets.





Against this backdrop, Grossi’s warning underscores the potential for the conflict to escalate into a nuclear safety crisis with far-reaching consequences.





Diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran continue, but the IAEA’s intervention highlights the fragility of nuclear safety in conflict zones. The agency’s repeated calls for restraint reflect the urgency of preventing a scenario where military action compromises nuclear infrastructure, potentially unleashing a radiological emergency that would reverberate far beyond Iran’s borders.





ANI







