



The Indian Army has placed the Line of Control (LoC) on high alert following multiple thwarted attempts by Pakistani drones to intrude into Jammu and Kashmir airspace. In the Poonch district, vigilant troops successfully repelled incursions by small quadcopters in the early hours of Sunday, 1 March 2026.





The primary incident unfolded between 5:45 AM and 6:00 AM, when 2-3 quadcopters attempted to breach Indian airspace along the LoC. Indian Army personnel detected the drones promptly and executed swift counter-drone measures, forcing the intruders to retreat without causing any damage or casualties.





This event is part of a broader pattern of heightened activity along the LoC and International Border. Officials report several drone sightings in recent days, prompting the Army to intensify surveillance, electronic warfare capabilities, and round-the-clock monitoring to neutralise potential threats.





The timing of these incursions coincides with a dramatic escalation in West Asia. On the same day, a joint US-Israeli military operation targeted Iranian leadership and key military installations, reshaping regional dynamics and raising concerns over proxy responses from Pakistan, a close ally of Iran.





Amid this volatile backdrop, Pakistan's drone activities appear opportunistic, possibly aimed at testing Indian defences or conducting reconnaissance. The use of low-signature quadcopters—small, agile, and hard to detect—highlights evolving asymmetric tactics employed by adversarial forces.





India's counter-drone grid, bolstered by indigenous systems like the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) anti-drone technology and DRDO-developed jammers, proved effective once again. These layered defences include radar detection, laser-based neutralisation, and kinetic interceptors, ensuring robust airspace protection.





Military analysts note that such provocations are not unprecedented along the LoC, where drone incursions have surged since 2021 amid ongoing tensions over Kashmir. However, the current spike correlates with global flashpoints, including Iran's setbacks, which could embolden Pakistan to divert attention or probe vulnerabilities.





The Indian Army's rapid response underscores its heightened state of readiness in Jammu and Kashmir. Troops have been placed on maximum alert, with additional reinforcements deployed to forward posts in Poonch and neighbouring sectors like Rajouri and Kupwara.





No official confirmation of drone payloads—such as explosives or surveillance equipment—has been released, but past incidents have involved attempts to drop arms and narcotics. Forensic analysis of flight paths and electronic signatures is underway to trace origins and intent.





This development occurs against India's broader strategic posture, including recent advancements in missile defence and UAV swarms under initiatives like Project Kusha and indigenous manufacturing drives by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and TATA Advanced Systems.





Civilian authorities in border areas have urged residents to report suspicious aerial activity, while aviation advisories remain in effect. The incident reinforces the need for seamless civil-military coordination to safeguard vulnerable frontier regions.





As tensions simmer, diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan remain frosty, with no immediate de-escalation signals.





The international community watches closely, mindful of how West Asian volatility could ripple into South Asian stability.





Indian defence forces remain resolute, prepared to counter any escalation while upholding the ceasefire fragilely maintained since February 2021.





