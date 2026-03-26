



The Indian Army has taken a decisive step in reshaping the future of armoured warfare by embedding drone squadrons directly into its tank regiments. The activation of six Shaurya Squadrons marks a doctrinal shift, integrating surveillance, precision strike, and electronic warfare capabilities with heavy armour.





This transformation was showcased during Exercise Amogh Jwala, where tanks manoeuvred alongside drones to demonstrate a new level of battlefield synergy. The move reflects lessons learned from recent conflicts and India’s own operational experiences, underscoring the growing importance of unmanned systems in modern combat.





These squadrons are not mere adjuncts but integral components of armoured formations. By joining over 5,000 tanks across the Army’s arsenal, they provide real-time intelligence, swarm strike capabilities, and coordinated firepower.





The White Tiger Division under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps led the drills, highlighting how drones can set the operational tempo for armoured thrusts. This integration ensures that tanks are no longer blind giants but networked platforms capable of detecting and neutralising threats beyond line-of-sight, reducing vulnerability to anti-tank guided missiles and precision artillery.





The Shaurya Squadrons are designed as multi-role battlefield assets, akin to a Swiss Army knife. They combine surveillance drones, attack drones, loitering munitions, and FPV strike systems, enabling precision targeting, combat support, and electronic warfare.





When paired with T-90 Bhishma, T-72 Ajeya, and Arjun Mk1A tanks, these drones extend the reach of armoured units, allowing commanders to make faster decisions and deliver decisive effects. The doctrinal inspiration draws from the AirLand Battle concept, blending air and land assets into a seamless operational framework.





Early deployments have already begun across five Army commands, with plans to eventually equip all 67 armoured regiments. The phased rollout will be informed by operational outcomes from these initial squadrons, ensuring that lessons from field exercises translate into refined doctrine and tactics





During Amogh Jwala, Shaurya units operated alongside tanks, attack helicopters, and fighter jets, demonstrating their role in deep precision strikes and combined arms manoeuvre. This layered integration points to a future where drones are indispensable in shaping the battlefield.





The initiative is also a story of industrial collaboration and technological self-reliance. The 515 Army Base Workshop in Bangalore has signed agreements with Nautical Wings Aerospace, Yaanendriya Pvt Ltd, and the National Forensic Sciences University.





These partnerships aim to advance propulsion systems, AI-enabled control, and drone security, strengthening autonomous capabilities and cyber resilience. By reducing reliance on imported components, the Army aligns with India’s broader push for defence indigenisation, ensuring that critical technologies remain under national control.





The embedding of Shaurya Squadrons into armoured regiments represents more than a tactical enhancement; it is a strategic pivot. Tanks, once symbols of brute force, are now evolving into nodes within a networked battlespace.





Drones provide the eyes, ears, and extended reach, while armour delivers the shock effect and staying power. Together, they embody a new vision of warfare where speed, precision, and adaptability outweigh sheer mass. For India, this marks a significant leap in modernising its land forces and preparing for the challenges of future conflicts.





Agencies







