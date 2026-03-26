



Iran has publicly endorsed India as a "trusted player" amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, positioning New Delhi as a potential mediator in the brewing crisis, reported TOI.





Iran's envoy, Mohammad Fathali, emphasised that India could "certainly play" a pivotal role in de-escalating the situation, highlighting Delhi's balanced diplomatic relations with both regional powers and Western nations.





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, serves as the world's most critical chokepoint for oil shipments. Approximately 20 per cent of global crude oil and a third of liquefied natural gas pass through it daily, making any disruption a threat to energy markets worldwide. Recent naval manoeuvres and rhetorical escalations have heightened fears of blockade or conflict.





India's unique geopolitical stature stems from its deep economic ties with Iran, including long-term oil imports and the Chabahar port project, alongside robust strategic partnerships with the United States, Israel, and Gulf states like the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This balancing act allows New Delhi to engage without alienating key players, a rarity in West Asia's polarised landscape.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already initiated high-level diplomacy, conducting telephone conversations with leaders from Iran, the US, and European counterparts. These outreach efforts underscore India's intent to prevent a wider conflagration that could spike energy prices and disrupt its own imports, which rely heavily on Hormuz transits.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been actively pursuing backchannel engagements during his regional tours. His recent meetings in Tehran and consultations with Gulf diplomats signal India's hands-on approach, leveraging personal rapport built over years of shuttle diplomacy.





For India, the crisis presents a dual-edged sword. On one hand, it risks severe economic fallout—higher oil costs could fuel inflation and strain the rupee. On the other, successful mediation would elevate India's global profile, transitioning it from a passive stakeholder in international affairs to an active stabiliser.





Iran's overture is not without precedent. New Delhi has previously mediated in regional flashpoints, such as facilitating dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia under the 2023 China-brokered deal. Yet, the Hormuz stakes are exponentially higher, given the involvement of US naval assets and the potential for miscalculation.





The envoy's comments reflect Tehran's strategic calculus. Facing sanctions and isolation, Iran views India as a neutral convener capable of influencing Western restraint while reassuring Gulf allies. This aligns with Iran's broader push for multipolar diplomacy, sidestepping exclusive reliance on Russia or China.





India's naval presence in the region, through deployments in the Indian Ocean and participation in multinational exercises, adds credibility to its mediation bid. The Indian Navy's experience in anti-piracy operations and freedom-of-navigation patrols positions it to monitor and de-escalate maritime tensions effectively.





Critics, however, caution against overreach. India's non-aligned tradition prioritises strategic autonomy, and entanglement in Hormuz could draw retaliatory ire from hardliners in Tehran or Washington. Moreover, domestic priorities like border tensions with China and Pakistan demand cautious bandwidth allocation.





Global energy markets are already jittery, with Brent crude hovering near 90 dollars per barrel amid speculation. A prolonged standoff could push prices beyond 120 dollars, hammering India's import bill, which exceeds 200 billion dollars annually for oil and gas.





Modi's government has prepared contingencies, including diversified sourcing from Russia and the Americas, alongside accelerated domestic renewable pushes. Yet, these buffers fall short against a full Hormuz closure, which analysts estimate could shave 1-2 per cent off India's GDP growth.





The crisis also tests India's Quad partnerships. While the US has bolstered its Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, Washington welcomes India's involvement as a counterweight to China's growing Indian Ocean footprint. Joint statements from Delhi and Washington emphasise de-escalation, hinting at coordinated quiet diplomacy.





Iran's trust in India draws from historical goodwill, including New Delhi's refusal to fully endorse Western sanctions and its advocacy for civilian nuclear rights. The 2024 renewal of the 10-year Chabahar agreement further cements this bond, despite US pressures.





As tensions simmer, the international community watches closely. The UN Security Council has called for restraint, but veto dynamics limit enforceable action. Here, India's voice as a reform advocate carries weight, potentially bridging divides.





S Jaishankar's doctrine of "multi-alignment" shines through, blending hard power projection with soft diplomatic influence. Successful navigation of this episode could redefine India's role in West Asian security architecture.





Ultimately, India's mediation opportunity hinges on subtlety—quiet persuasion over public posturing. By easing Hormuz pressures, Delhi not only safeguards its energy lifeline but also asserts leadership in a fracturing world order.





TOI







