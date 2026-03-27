India deploys destroyers and a frigate to escort merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz





In a swift response to escalating tensions in West Asia, the Indian Navy has initiated Operation Urja Suraksha. This meticulously planned mission focuses on escorting and safeguarding India-bound energy shipments navigating the critically important Strait of Hormuz.





Iran’s recent blockade of the strait has heightened risks for global maritime trade, prompting India to act decisively to protect its energy lifelines.





The operation unfolds with calculated precision and deliberate low visibility. Senior naval officials emphasise that the primary aim is to guarantee the seamless and secure passage of Indian-flagged vessels laden with essential energy cargoes. This approach minimises disruptions while maximising safety in a volatile region.





All vessels carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil destined for Indian ports have been meticulously identified. These ships form the backbone of India’s energy imports, with the Strait of Hormuz serving as a chokepoint through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply flows daily. Any prolonged blockade could trigger severe economic repercussions for energy-dependent nations like India.





A senior naval officer revealed that warships are not merely providing escorts. They offer specialised navigational guidance to vessel crews, aiding safe traversal through the Persian Gulf and the narrow, hazard-prone waters of the Strait of Hormuz. This support extends into the Arabian Sea, ensuring layered protection until ships reach comparatively secure zones.





Earlier this week, the Navy successfully escorted LPG carriers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant. These vessels carried a combined payload of approximately 92,000 tonnes of cooking gas, vital for domestic consumption across India. Both ships are slated to dock at Indian ports between 26 and 27 March, underscoring the operation’s early successes.





Additional vessels under protection include LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi, alongside the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki. Indian Navy destroyers and frigates, renowned for their advanced capabilities, are spearheading these efforts. Their deployment reflects a blend of offensive readiness and defensive vigilance tailored to the mission’s demands.





Operation Urja Suraksha transcends routine escort duties. It incorporates real-time intelligence sharing, enhanced surveillance via maritime patrol aircraft, and coordination with regional allies. This multifaceted strategy addresses not only immediate threats but also potential escalations stemming from the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.





The Strait of Hormuz, a mere 33 kilometres wide at its narrowest, has long been a geopolitical flashpoint. Iran’s blockade, announced amid heightened hostilities reported on 26 March 2026, disrupts a corridor handling over 21 million barrels of oil daily. For India, which imports around 85 per cent of its crude oil needs, the stakes could not be higher.





India’s energy security hinges on diversified imports from the Gulf region, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Disruptions here could spike global oil prices, fuel inflation, and strain the rupee. Operation Urja Suraksha thus represents a proactive defence of national economic interests.





The Indian Navy’s involvement aligns with its broader mandate under the Indo-Pacific strategy. Assets like the Kolkata-class destroyers and Talwar-class frigates, equipped with BrahMos missiles and advanced radar systems, provide robust deterrence. Their presence signals India’s resolve without provoking unnecessary escalation.





This operation echoes past naval interventions, such as anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden. Yet, Urja Suraksha is uniquely tailored to the current crisis, blending diplomacy with military precision. New Delhi continues to urge de-escalation through diplomatic channels while bolstering its maritime posture.





Beyond immediate escorts, the Navy is monitoring broader threats, including potential asymmetric attacks from Iranian proxies. Satellite imagery and unmanned aerial systems enhance situational awareness, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the transit corridor.





The mission’s success so far has averted immediate shortages in India’s LPG supplies, critical for millions of households. Cooking gas stocks remain stable, with ports like Mundra and Hazira preparing for incoming vessels. This logistical foresight minimises domestic impacts.





The operation safeguards billions in trade value. A single month’s delay in crude imports could cost India upwards of $10 billion, factoring in hedging costs and supply rerouting. By securing these flows, the Navy upholds stability in a market already jittery from conflict.





Regionally, Operation Urja Suraksha reinforces India’s role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region. It complements partnerships like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), underscoring New Delhi’s stakes in open sea lanes.





As tensions persist, the Navy remains poised for extended operations. Officials hint at potential reinforcements, including P-8I Poseidon aircraft for airborne surveillance. This adaptability ensures resilience against evolving threats.





Operation Urja Suraksha exemplifies India’s strategic autonomy. In a multipolar world, securing energy arteries is not just a naval task but a national imperative. It reaffirms the Navy’s pivotal role in preserving India’s growth trajectory amid global uncertainties.





Agencies







