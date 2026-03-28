



Two foreign nationals, hailing from Russia and the Slovak Republic, were recently detained by security forces in Mizoram after crossing into the state without the required Protected Area Permit (PAP).





Although both individuals were found to be in possession of valid passports and visas, Mizoram’s Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), H Ramthlengliana, confirmed that their lack of the specific regional travel document necessitated their removal from the state.





The 58-year-old Slovak national was apprehended on 24th March by the Assam Rifles in the Siaha district of southern Mizoram, situated near the Indo-Myanmar border. Investigations revealed that he had travelled from Thailand to Kolkata before heading to the Northeast.





His ultimate intention was to cross into Myanmar’s Chin State to participate in a traditional water festival at the invitation of friends. Following his detention, he was handed over to the state police and subsequently deported to his home country on Friday.





In a separate incident on the following day, a 41-year-old Russian cyclist was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Mamit district, close to the Tripura border. He had entered the state via bicycle from Agartala. Upon questioning, the Russian national confessed to the authorities that he was entirely unaware that such a permit was required for foreign visitors in this specific region. He was brought to Aizawl on Friday and is currently awaiting deportation once his flight arrangements are confirmed.





The Protected Area Permit remains a mandatory requirement for almost all foreign nationals—with the exception of Bhutanese citizens—who wish to visit sensitive border regions within India. This regulation applies to states including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and specific parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These measures are strictly enforced to maintain security in areas bordering Myanmar, China, and Bangladesh.





Both individuals were processed through the state police after their initial interception by paramilitary forces. The incidents highlight the ongoing challenges regarding tourist awareness of regional travel restrictions in India’s north-eastern frontier. While the Slovak national has already been repatriated, the Russian cyclist remains in custody pending his imminent departure from the country.





PTI







