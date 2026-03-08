



Iran's deployment of Shahed-series drones in its ongoing conflict with Israel has profoundly influenced India's defence priorities. These low-cost, long-range unmanned systems have overwhelmed advanced air defences, striking deep into enemy territory with waves of attacks.





This tactical success has prompted Indian military planners to accelerate indigenous strike drone programmes, recognising the need for similar asymmetric capabilities. Projects previously in development are now fast-tracked to counter emerging threats from neighbours employing comparable technology.





At the forefront is Project KAL, an indigenous kamikaze drone developed by Odisha-based IG Defence.





Project KAL is an indigenous long-range kamikaze drone developed by Noida-based IG Defence, designed for deep-penetration one-way strike missions. It draws inspiration from Iran's Shahed-136, aiming to provide India with affordable, swarm-capable unmanned strike capabilities. Project KAL enables loitering over contested zones, real-time target observation, path adjustments, and precision strikes on high-value assets like infrastructure, logistics hubs, and radar installations. Its high-explosive payload offers a cost-effective alternative to manned missions in high-threat environments.





Complementing this is the Sheshnaag-150, a swarming attack drone from Bengaluru's Newspace Research Technologies. With over 1,000 km range, more than five hours endurance, and 25-40 kg warhead capacity, it autonomously tracks and engages targets.





Recent highway launch trials for Sheshnaag underscore operational flexibility, vital for dispersed deployments in India's diverse terrain. These tests, intensified post-Iran's Shahed missions, reflect urgency following real-world validations in the Middle East.





DRDO's Ghatak stealth UCAV programme has also gained momentum, with plans for 60 units pending Defence Acquisition Council approval. Its flying-wing design ensures low radar signature and internal weapons for deep-strike missions against defended airspace.





Ghatak can suppress enemy air defences, destroy radars, and hit strategic targets autonomously or with manned support, aligning with Indian Air Force's Vision 2047 for integrated unmanned systems. This evolution positions drones as force multipliers without risking pilots.





The Shahed's asymmetric edge—cheap production saturating expensive interceptors—has exposed vulnerabilities in premium defences, a lesson India absorbs amid tensions with Pakistan and China. Swarm tactics demonstrated in Iran-Israel clashes demand scalable, affordable countermeasures.





India's private sector, including start-ups like NRT and IG Defence, drives this surge under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Experiences from Operation Sindoor, where such firms supplied frontline drones, have honed rapid prototyping and deployment.





Accelerated testing cycles now prioritise unconventional launches and AI-driven autonomy, ensuring readiness against loitering munitions proliferating regionally. Integration with existing assets like Akashteer will enhance swarm coordination.





Budgetary support has risen, with defence allocations favouring UAVs amid global supply chain risks. Indigenous engines, composites, and sensors reduce import reliance, previously highlighted in components found in Russian Shaheds.





Strategic autonomy strengthens as India eyes exports, positioning itself in the drone arms market. Collaborations with global partners may follow, but core tech remains homegrown to safeguard sensitive capabilities.





This pivot validates lessons from Ukraine, where Shaheds imposed fiscal strain, compelling India to field equivalents pre-emptively. By mid-2026, prototypes could enter limited series production if trials succeed.





Ultimately, Iran's Shahed missions have catalysed a doctrinal shift, embedding low-cost strike drones in India's arsenal for deterrence and precision warfare in South Asia's volatile landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)









​