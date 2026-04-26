



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have achieved a significant milestone in advancing India’s indigenous naval capabilities with the successful completion of advanced hydrodynamic performance assessments and model testing for a frontline warship project.





The work was spearheaded by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in collaboration with the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau.





It showcased high-end expertise in hull hydrodynamics, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations, and experimental testing, all of which matched leading international standards in accuracy and reliability.





DRDO announced that comprehensive capabilities were demonstrated across critical parameters including resistance, propulsion, sea keeping, and manoeuvrability. These outcomes were benchmarked against global standards, establishing parity in technical depth and reliability.





The project deliverables were formally handed over by Samir V Kamat, Secretary DDR & D and Chairman DRDO, to Sanjay Sadhu, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, in the presence of senior DRDO scientists and Indian Navy officials. This handover marked a crucial step in strengthening India’s naval design and testing ecosystem.





The successful hydrodynamic performance assessments and model testing carried out by DRDO and the Indian Navy represent a major leap in India’s naval design and testing ecosystem. Hull hydrodynamics is central to warship development because it determines how efficiently a vessel moves through water.

By analysing resistance, propulsion, sea keeping, and manoeuvrability, engineers can optimise hull forms to reduce drag, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance operational endurance. This ensures ships can sustain higher speeds with lower energy consumption while maintaining stability in rough seas.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations add another layer of sophistication. They allow designers to model complex fluid interactions digitally, predicting how water will behave around the hull under different conditions.

This reduces reliance on costly physical prototypes and accelerates design cycles. CFD also enables fine-tuning of propulsion systems, ensuring maximum thrust efficiency and manoeuvrability. When combined with experimental testing, the results provide a robust validation framework, ensuring that theoretical designs perform reliably in real-world conditions.

The integration of hull hydrodynamics and CFD simulations offers several strategic advantages. It enhances accuracy in predicting ship behaviour, reduces design risks, and aligns India’s naval projects with international benchmarks.

Moreover, it strengthens indigenous capability by building a knowledge base that can be applied to future warship classes, reducing dependence on foreign expertise.

The handover of project deliverables to the Navy underscores the maturity of this ecosystem, marking a decisive step towards self-reliance in advanced naval engineering.





Agencies







