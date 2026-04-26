



India is set to acquire approximately 300 Russian R-37M very long-range air-to-air missiles in a deal worth around $1.2 billion, intended to arm its frontline Su-30MKI fleet.





The R-37M, often described as an “AWACS killer,” has a reach of 300–400 kilometres, a blistering Mach 6 speed, and employs a lofted trajectory to strike high-value airborne assets.





These include airborne early warning and control aircraft, aerial refuelling tankers, and electronic warfare platforms, which are critical enablers of modern air operations.





The decision follows lessons drawn from Operation Sindoor, which highlighted India’s beyond-visual-range (BVR) gap against Pakistan’s PL-15 missile.





By integrating the R-37M, India seeks to bridge this capability shortfall and strengthen its immediate air dominance.





Notably, the integration process is relatively straightforward, requiring only software upgrades to the Bars radar system fitted to the Su-30MKI, avoiding costly structural modifications.





This acquisition provides India with a bridging capability while indigenous ASTRA MK-2 and MK-3 missiles continue development. The Astra series is expected to form the backbone of India’s future BVR arsenal, but until then, the R-37M offers a decisive interim solution.





In the wider global context, the missile counters China’s PL-17 and matches the emerging reach of the American AIM-174B, ensuring India remains competitive in the evolving long-range air combat environment.





By fielding the R-37M, India significantly enhances its ability to deny adversaries the use of force-multiplying airborne assets, thereby reshaping the balance of power in the region.





The acquisition underscores both the urgency of addressing immediate operational gaps and the strategic foresight of preparing for future indigenous capabilities.





DD News







