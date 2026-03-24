



Iran’s Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, has reiterated Tehran’s position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the preferred path to resolving tensions in West Asia.





In his remarks, he placed responsibility for the current escalation squarely on the United States and Israel, whom he referred to as the “Zionist regime.”





He argued that Iran’s actions were defensive in nature, taken only after being attacked, and insisted that the blame for intensifying the conflict lies with its adversaries.





Motlagh emphasised that Iran has consistently sought diplomatic engagement to address disputes in the region. He accused the opposing side of disregarding dialogue and resorting instead to unilateral military measures.





According to him, the attacks lacked any legitimate legal justification and have placed Iran under immense pressure, creating a broad crisis that extends beyond its borders.





He further asserted that accountability must be established for those responsible for the strikes. Iran’s national authorities, he said, have set conditions that must be respected, and the international community should ensure that aggressors are compelled to act in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law. He urged countries worldwide to play an active role in restraining unilateral actions and preventing similar conflicts in the future.





When asked whether Iran bore responsibility for averting a potential global economic crisis linked to the conflict, Motlagh rejected the notion outright. He maintained that Iran’s conduct was purely defensive and that the consequences of war should have been considered by those who initiated the attacks. He stressed that the aggressors must answer for the repercussions, not Iran.





Motlagh also drew attention to historical patterns, noting that powerful nations have repeatedly destroyed countries of their choosing through harsh measures. He contrasted this with Iran’s current stance, portraying the Islamic Republic as a nation that stands firm against external aggression.





He concluded by calling upon all states to hold the aggressors accountable, compel them to respond, and ensure that unilateral military actions are not repeated against any sovereign country.





ANI







