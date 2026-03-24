Israeli ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance) jet Nachshon Oron of 122nd squadron





An audacious aerial operation has been executed by the Israeli Air Force within the densely populated urban landscape of Tehran, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. The Israeli Air Force, acting on intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck what they describe as the main or central security headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in central Tehran, reported The Times of Israel.





Acting upon specific intelligence gathered by the Intelligence Directorate, the strike precision-targeted the central security headquarter. This facility, situated strategically within the city's civilian infrastructure, served as a primary nerve centre for the regime's domestic operations and internal stability.





The targeted complex was instrumental in the synchronization of various provincial units across Iran. These units are specifically tasked with maintaining government order and enforcing internal security protocols against perceived threats. By striking this location, the operation aimed to disrupt the seamless communication and logistical flow required to manage large-scale domestic control.





Furthermore, the headquarters acted as the command-and-control hub for the Basij paramilitary battalions. This unit is widely recognised as the regime’s primary tool for suppressing internal dissent and managing grassroots security operations.





The degradation of this facility directly impacts the Iranian leadership's ability to mobilise these forces rapidly during periods of unrest.





Strategic planners involved in the operation emphasised that rigorous measures were implemented to mitigate the risk of collateral damage to the surrounding civilian population. These precautions included the deployment of high-precision munitions designed to strike with surgical accuracy. Such technology allows for the destruction of specific rooms or structures while leaving adjacent civilian buildings relatively untouched.





In addition to advanced weaponry, the mission relied heavily on real-time aerial observations and persistent surveillance. Intelligence officers monitored the site for extended periods to ensure that the strike occurred at a time that would result in the lowest possible civilian presence. This data-driven approach was supplemented by various intelligence streams to verify the target's current occupancy and function.





The destruction of this central headquarters represents a deliberate strategy to dismantle the core systems that sustain the current regime’s grip on power. By targeting the intersection of military command and internal policing, the strike seeks to create a vacuum in the regime's ability to coordinate its security apparatus. This move is viewed as a significant blow to the long-term structural integrity of the Revolutionary Guards' operational capabilities.





Observers suggest that this strike is merely one component of a broader campaign intended to erode the security foundations of the Iranian state. The focus on high-value security infrastructure indicates a shift toward degrading the regime's defensive and offensive posture from the inside out. As the dust settles in Tehran, the long-term implications for regional stability and internal Iranian politics remain a subject of intense global scrutiny.





Times of Israel







