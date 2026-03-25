



Iran’s decision to deny passage to the Pakistan-bound container ship SELEN through the Strait of Hormuz has added another layer of tension to an already volatile region, reported Times of India.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy intercepted the vessel, citing its failure to comply with legal protocols and a lack of formal permission.





Commander Alireza Tangsiri emphasised that all vessels must coordinate with Iran’s maritime authority before attempting transit, framing the move as an assertion of national sovereignty.





The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, with nearly a fifth of global oil shipments passing through its narrow waters. Iran’s tightening control over the strait signals its intent to wield influence over international trade routes, particularly at a time when regional hostilities are escalating.





While Tehran has indicated that non-hostile vessels may still pass if they adhere to safety and security regulations, it has drawn a firm line against ships linked to the United States, Israel, or their allies.





The incident has immediate economic consequences. Oil prices, which had surged amid the conflict, dipped slightly below $100 per barrel on hopes of de-escalation, though they remain elevated compared to pre-crisis levels.





This volatility underscores the fragility of global energy markets, where even minor disruptions in Hormuz can ripple across economies worldwide. Beyond energy, the World Trade Organization has warned that interruptions to fertiliser shipments could undermine agricultural production, threatening food security in multiple regions.





Strategically, the move highlights Iran’s willingness to leverage maritime control as a tool of pressure. The United States has responded by deploying additional forces to the Gulf, while simultaneously pushing a ceasefire proposal through intermediaries such as Pakistan.





Iran, however, has dismissed the prospect of negotiations, signalling that it intends to maintain its hardline stance. The confrontation reflects a broader struggle for influence in the Gulf, where maritime sovereignty, energy security, and geopolitical rivalry intersect.





The denial of passage to SELEN is not just a maritime enforcement action but a calculated political signal. By asserting authority over the strait, Iran is reminding the world of its capacity to disrupt global trade flows.





For Pakistan, the incident raises questions about its delicate balancing act between regional powers, while for India, whose vessels reportedly sailed through without obstruction, it underscores the importance of maintaining secure maritime channels.





The episode is a stark reminder that the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint where local disputes can quickly escalate into global crises.





TOI







