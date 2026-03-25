



The Indian Army and Air Force have successfully demonstrated a significant leap in joint operational capability with the deployment of a heavy-duty pontoon assault bridge along the western sector, The Times of India reported ..





This exercise, carried out by the Army’s combat engineering arm in collaboration with the IAF, highlighted the ability to rapidly transport and install critical battlefield infrastructure using the Chinook heavy-lift helicopter.





The Western Command emphasised that the drill validated rapid air movement, seamless coordination, and enhanced mobility, reinforcing the concept of joint war-fighting capability.





The Chinook, acquired from the United States, played a central role in the operation. Known for its versatility, the helicopter can carry up to 11 tonnes of cargo or transport 45 troops, and is particularly effective in high-altitude environments such as the Himalayas.





Its lifting capacity has already been proven in ferrying M777 ultra-light howitzers and other heavy artillery, and in this exercise, it was used to airlift and deploy segments of the pontoon bridge. This underslung load capability allows the Army to quickly establish crossing points over rivers and canals, which are critical in offensive manoeuvres across the western theatre.





The pontoon assault bridge itself is a modular system designed for rapid assembly, enabling heavy vehicles and mechanised formations to cross water obstacles with speed and efficiency.





Such infrastructure is vital in ensuring battlefield mobility, particularly in regions where natural barriers could otherwise slow down offensive operations. By integrating airlift capabilities with engineering assets, the Army and Air Force have demonstrated a level of synergy that enhances operational readiness and flexibility.





Beyond its military applications, this capability has significant utility in humanitarian and disaster relief scenarios. The rapid deployment of pontoon bridges can provide essential access routes in flood-affected areas, enabling the movement of relief supplies and personnel.





This dual-use potential underscores the broader value of such exercises, which not only prepare the armed forces for combat but also strengthen their ability to respond to national emergencies.





The exercise reflects India’s broader push towards modernisation and jointness in its armed forces. With the government recently approving major acquisitions for the Air Force, including 114 Rafale fighters, 60 transport aircraft, and advanced AEWC systems, the emphasis on integrated operations is clear.





The deployment of the Chinook-assisted assault bridge is a practical demonstration of how these investments translate into enhanced capability on the ground.





TOI







