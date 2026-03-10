



Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi has firmly ruled out any possibility of resuming diplomatic negotiations with the United States, citing a series of broken promises and military aggressions that have soured Tehran's trust in Washington.





In a candid interview with PBS News, Araghchi declared that "talking with Americans or negotiation with Americans once again would be on the table" no longer, pointing to bitter experiences from past engagements.





He recalled negotiations held last June, which were abruptly interrupted by a US attack midway through talks, undermining Iran's good-faith efforts.





This year, Araghchi noted, the US had again sought dialogue, promising no hostile intentions and a peaceful resolution to Iran's nuclear issue, assurances that Tehran tentatively accepted.





Despite three rounds of talks and admissions from the American side of significant progress, the US chose aggression once more, sealing the door on future diplomacy in Araghchi's view.





The minister's remarks come amid a leadership transition in Iran, following the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader, a development Araghchi framed as ensuring "continuity and some sort of stability."





He cautioned that it was premature to speculate on the new leader's policies, adding that Iran awaited his upcoming speeches and statements for clarity.





As the ongoing military conflict marks its tenth day, Araghchi asserted that US and Israeli hopes for a quick regime change or decisive victory had been thwarted.





"They thought that, in a matter of two or three days, they can go for a regime change, they can go for a rapid, clean victory, but they failed," he emphasised.





On the global energy crisis, with oil prices surging due to disrupted supplies, Araghchi rejected claims of deliberate Iranian interference, blaming the instability squarely on US and Israeli attacks.





Oil production and transportation have slowed or halted not by Tehran's design, but as a consequence of foreign aggression, he argued.





Maritime insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz, deterring tankers and ships, stems from this instability rather than any Iranian blockade, Araghchi insisted.





"We have not closed that strait. We have not prevented them to navigate in that strait. But this is the result of the aggression by Israelis and Americans, which has made the whole region insecure," he said.





Addressing a tragic strike on a girls' school in Minab that claimed over 170 lives, Araghchi dismissed US denials, claiming widespread US media and intelligence admissions pointed to an American missile.





Iran's military responses to neighbouring states, he portrayed as legitimate self-defence in a war imposed upon his country.





"This is a war imposed on us. And what we are doing is only defending ourselves. We are facing an act of aggression, which is absolutely illegal," Araghchi maintained.





He argued that if adversaries claim rights to protect their facilities, Iran holds even greater justification to defend its people through necessary measures.





Iran stands "well prepared to continue attacking them with our missiles as long as needed and as long as it takes," the minister affirmed, signalling resolve amid escalating tensions.





ANI







