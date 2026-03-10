



A total of 191 people have sustained injuries across Israel within the last 24 hours as hostilities with Iran continue to escalate. Data released by the Israeli Ministry of Health indicates that the casualties comprise both civilians and military personnel, all of whom have been transported to medical facilities for urgent care.





The clinical breakdown provided by health authorities suggests that while the majority of those affected are in a stable condition, the severity of injuries varies significantly.





One individual remains in a critical state, three are in serious condition, and two are listed as being in moderate condition. A further 172 people are described as being in good health following their admission.





Psychological trauma is also a notable factor in the ministry's report, with ten individuals receiving treatment specifically for acute anxiety. Additionally, three people are currently undergoing medical evaluations to establish the full extent of their physical condition following the recent strikes.





This latest surge in casualties contributes to a mounting total since the conflict's inception on 28 February. Over the course of the ten-day war, 2,339 people have been admitted to hospitals, placing an immense strain on the country's healthcare infrastructure.





Currently, 95 patients remain hospitalised for ongoing treatment. Of these long-term admissions, one person is in a critical condition, while 11 are in serious condition and 11 are in a moderate state. The remaining 69 patients are reported to be in good condition as they continue their recovery.





The volatility of the regional security situation was underscored on Monday by a missile strike on the town of Yehud. According to reports, the attack resulted in one fatality, which was confirmed by the Magen David Adom ambulance service.





Two other individuals were injured in the same incident, further highlighting the persistent risk to life as the cross-border exchange intensifies.





ANI







