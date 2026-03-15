



Tensions in the Middle East have reached a boiling point after Iran launched a direct strike on the United States embassy compound in Baghdad.





The attack, which occurred early on 14 March 2026, involved a missile or drone that hit the embassy's helipad, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky over the fortified complex.





This assault marks the second time the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad has been targeted since the onset of the current conflict, now in its third week. Iraqi security sources reported no immediate casualties at the embassy, though the US has not yet issued an official comment.





Videos circulating on social media captured the moment of impact, with flames and debris visible amid heightened security alerts.





The strike came swiftly in response to US President Donald Trump's announcement of devastating air raids on Iran's Kharg Island, a critical oil export hub handling 90 per cent of Tehran's shipments. Trump described the operation as one of the "most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East," claiming US forces had "totally obliterated" all military targets including air defences, a naval base, an airport control tower, and a helicopter hangar.





Notably, Trump emphasised that vital oil infrastructure on the 5-mile island was spared "in the interest of decency," but warned that any Iranian interference with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would prompt a swift reevaluation. Prior to the strikes, Iran had vowed to reduce US-affiliated oil sites to "a pile of ashes" should its energy facilities come under fire.





The Baghdad embassy attack fits into a broader pattern of escalating exchanges under what Iran calls "Operation Epic Fury," launched on 28 February 2026. Iran-backed militias, such as Kataeb Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq—designated as terrorist groups by Washington—have intensified drone and rocket assaults on US positions across the region.





Just prior to the embassy hit, US strikes in Baghdad killed three members of Kataeb Hezbollah, including a key commander, in what appeared to be targeted operations against Iran-aligned fighters. A funeral procession for the slain militants drew crowds in the Iraqi capital, underscoring local sympathies amid the chaos.





The US has responded by urging its citizens to evacuate Iraq immediately and elevating embassy security to Level 4, citing threats from Iran and its proxies. Trump has also called on allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil flows now at risk of disruption.





Global markets are reeling, with oil prices surging amid fears of a full-scale energy crisis. Related incidents include a drone strike on a UAE port in Fujairah and attacks on desalination plants in Bahrain, as the conflict spills over into neighbouring states.





Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated vows of retaliation, stating that American companies in the region would face destruction if Tehran’s assets are hit further. Meanwhile, the US Central Command reports over 3,000 strikes on Iranian targets since late February, including the sinking of 43 warships.





As the war enters its third week without signs of de-escalation, analysts warn of a potential regional inferno, with Israel also conducting operations against Iranian sites.





Trump has demanded Iran's unconditional surrender, signalling no appetite for negotiations. The world watches anxiously as proxy battles threaten to ignite direct superpower confrontation.





Agencies







