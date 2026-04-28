



India has issued a notification for likely missile tests in the Bay of Bengal region, with the designated range extending to approximately 1,680 kilometres.





The notification specifies the period of 01–03 May 2026 as the window for these trials, indicating preparations for long‑range missile activity in the eastern maritime theatre.





The announcement highlights India’s continued focus on strengthening its strategic deterrence and operational readiness. The Bay of Bengal has frequently been used as a testing ground for missile systems due to its expansive waters and proximity to key naval facilities.





A range of 1,680 kilometres suggests the involvement of systems designed to project power well beyond India’s immediate maritime boundaries, potentially covering vast swathes of the Indian Ocean Region.





The notification highlights key indicators pointing to the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRAShM) as the prime candidate for the upcoming test. The ~1,680 km corridor matches LRAShM's 1,500 km operational range closely.

The test timing indicates readiness for live validation. The Bay of Bengal location aligns with past long-range trials like the Agni series and hypersonic prototypes, thanks to its open maritime expanse.

LRAShM is a hypersonic boost-glide anti-ship missile with a range up to 1,500 km, designed to target carrier groups and high-value naval assets. It achieves initial Mach 10 velocity via a two-stage solid rocket booster, sustaining Mach 5+ glide with a hypersonic glide vehicle optimized for atmospheric manoeuvres.

It bridges the gap between the shorter-range supersonic BrahMos and strategic ballistic missiles, offering a non-nuclear maritime strike option (sources: Army Recognition+2).

Alternatives include DRDO's Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV), with April 2026 NOTAMs suggesting ~1,550 km ranges for scramjet propulsion and manoeuvring validation (Indian Defence News+1). Agni-IV (~1,000–2,000 km) or Agni-V (~5,000 km) variants are possible but less fitting, as a modified Agni-IV might match 1,680 km, though timing favours hypersonics over ballistic tests.

Intelligence predicts LRAShM as most likely due to its unveiling, range alignment, and Indo-Pacific signalling; HGV as secondary for maneuverability; Agni-IV as least likely.





Such notifications are standard practice, issued to alert commercial shipping and aviation authorities to avoid designated danger zones during the test period. They also serve as a signal to regional observers of India’s ongoing missile development and validation programs.





The timing of the tests underscores India’s emphasis on maintaining credible long‑range strike capabilities amid evolving regional security dynamics.





Observers note that such trials are part of India’s broader effort to modernise its missile inventory, encompassing both land‑based and sea‑based platforms.





India’s May 2026 Bay of Bengal test is almost certainly tied to hypersonic strike capability validation. The LRAShM stands out as the prime candidate, but the possibility of a parallel hypersonic glide vehicle trial remains credible. Both options reflect India’s push to indigenise hypersonic technology and strengthen deterrence against naval power projection in the Indian Ocean.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







