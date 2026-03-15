Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, a cornerstone of India's maritime defence industry, boasts an impressive order book valued at ₹23,758 crore, fuelling investor interest amid escalating regional tensions.





Established in 1934 under the Ministry of Defence and based in Mumbai, the company excels in designing, constructing, repairing, and refurbishing advanced warships and submarines for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. With a market capitalisation of ₹93,927.03 crore, its shares recently dipped by up to 5.2 per cent to a low of ₹2,320, down from the previous close of ₹2,447.90.





The company's legacy is formidable, having delivered 806 vessels since 1960, including 31 warships from missile boats to sophisticated destroyers, and 8 submarines.





Mazagon Dock has also catered to international clients with cargo ships, passenger vessels, supply ships, multipurpose support vessels, water tankers, tugs, dredgers, fishing trawlers, barges, and even border outposts. Beyond naval assets, it has produced offshore structures like jackets, wellhead platform main decks, process platforms, and jack-up rigs, underscoring its versatility across defence and commercial sectors.





At the heart of its current momentum lies the Shipbuilding Division, which dominates the order book with high-value contracts from the Ministry of Defence. Key projects include the P15B Destroyers worth ₹28,745 crore and P17A Stealth Frigates at ₹27,254 crore, both pivotal for bolstering India's naval prowess. The division is also executing orders for 21 Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS), encompassing CTS, NGOPV, and FPV types to enhance coastal security.





Adding diversity, the Shipbuilding Division handles a multipurpose hybrid-powered vessel for Navi Merchants, blending commercial viability with eco-friendly innovation.





This segment maintains a robust backlog of ₹14,755 crore, with multiple pending deliveries in ICGS and hybrid categories, ensuring a steady revenue stream.





Shifting focus to the Submarine and Heavy Engineering Division, it anchors critical underwater capabilities through the P75 Kalvari Submarines project, valued at ₹29,621 crore under a Ministry of Defence contract. This initiative is vital for India's submarine fleet modernisation. The division also undertakes medium refits and life certifications for existing submarines, extending their service life while upholding stringent safety protocols.





Commercial ventures bolster this arm, notably ONGC contracts for offshore platforms worth ₹6,524 crore, alongside development of Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems to boost submarine stealth and endurance. With a backlog of ₹9,003 crore and several deliveries in the pipeline, the division plays a dual role in defence and energy infrastructure.





Across both divisions, total project values exceed ₹1 lakh crore, with Shipbuilding contributing ₹59,563 crore and Submarine & Heavy Engineering adding ₹40,562 crore. The consolidated undelivered order book of ₹23,758 crore signals sustained activity and revenue visibility.





Infrastructure underpins these operations. The Shipbuilding Division features three dry docks, three wet basins, three large slipways, and six smaller ones, complemented by production, assembly, electrical workshops, a 300-tonne Goliath crane, and a shore integration facility for outfitting.





Precision engineering thrives via machine shops, fitting shops, and an instrumentation workshop. Meanwhile, the Submarine Division specialises in fabrication, sub-section assembly, section formation, cradle assembly, and a dedicated dry dock, all integrated with shore facilities for final testing and mission-ready submarines.





In essence, while the Submarine Division's strategic projects like P75 Kalvari and AIP systems remain indispensable, the Shipbuilding Division's larger project values, diverse backlog, and infrastructure edge make it the primary driver of Mazagon Dock's ₹23,758 crore order book, positioning the company as a linchpin in India's defence self-reliance.





Agencies







