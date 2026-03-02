



Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has designated Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Kassem as the next target for elimination, intensifying the ongoing conflict in Lebanon. This declaration follows the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli operation.





Hezbollah, Iran's militant proxy, retaliated by firing missiles from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday, marking a dangerous escalation.





Sheikh Naim Kassem, speaking in an interview from Beirut's southern suburbs, now faces direct threats from Israel. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) issued a stark warning on X, stating that "Hezbollah is entering a fight it cannot win." This comes amid broader strikes against Iranian targets, including underground bunkers in Tehran.





Early on Monday, Hezbollah launched missiles in response to Khamenei's death and what it described as "repeated Israeli aggressions." Israel reported intercepting one projectile, with others landing in open areas, causing no casualties or damage. The IDF affirmed its readiness to neutralise such threats decisively.





Israeli aircraft continue pounding targets across Iran, with the Defence Ministry confirming strikes on Tehran facilities linked to the "terror regime." These operations aim to eliminate risks to Israeli civilians. Concurrently, the Israeli Navy targeted a Hezbollah site in Tyre, used for storing combat equipment.





Airstrikes in Lebanon's Beirut area, particularly Dahiyeh, hit senior Hezbollah commanders and dozens of headquarters. These facilities, tied to both Hezbollah and Iran, facilitated terrorist cells against Israel, especially during Operation Northern Arrows, according to the IDF.





The IDF emphasised that Hezbollah's alignment with Iran will bring severe repercussions. "The Hezbollah terrorist organisation chose to join the Iranian terrorist regime and from now on will bear the consequences," the military stated. It vowed forceful action to protect northern Israeli residents.





Casualties in Lebanon are mounting, with the Health Ministry reporting at least 31 killed and 149 wounded from Israeli strikes. Lebanon's government convened an emergency meeting in response to Hezbollah's provocations and the ensuing retaliation.





Iran persists in launching missiles at Israel and neighbouring Arab states, fuelling the Iran-Israel War. Hezbollah's involvement opens a perilous new front, heightening fears of regional instability. The IDF is conducting parallel operations in Lebanon and Iran to counter these threats.





Israel's multi-arena strategy underscores its preparedness for escalation. The military reiterated its commitment to safeguarding civilians, particularly in the north, while dismantling command structures of Iranian-backed groups. Tensions remain fluid, with no signs of de-escalation.





AP







